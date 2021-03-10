Today is the day before Arthur Cloutier’s 90th birthday and he’ll celebrate his nine decades in the break room at Fry’s with fellow employees, some a fraction of his own age.
After retiring, Cloutier spent four and a half years at home and realized that sitting around wasn’t for him. He prefers having something to look forward to, having something to do and having direction to his days.
“I need to get out of the house. If I just stay home and do nothing, I’d go downhill,” he says.
Soon after Fry’s opened in December 2007, Cloutier, who lives in Sahuarita, began working there part time.
He started as a greeter and held that position for five years until the job description was canceled. He ran the popcorn machine and had other in-store positions that were discontinued because of COVID-19.
These days, Cloutier’s job description is courtesy clerk, and he averages 22 hours a week where he enjoys the camaraderie with customers and staff and feeling fulfilled.
“He’s a staple in the store, always has a great spirit and is an uplifting presence to all,” says Front End Manager Dan Beatty.
After bagging a women’s groceries last week, she asked Cloutier if he could help load the groceries into her car. And, of course, he pushed the cart to her car and unloaded her groceries.
“People think there’s an error on my birth certificate,” he says light-heartedly.
Cloutier served in the Army for two years. When he mentioned his engineering skills, he was assigned to the Sacramento Signal Corps.
His working years were spent as a mechanical engineer for Raytheon in Maine and for Western Electric in Baltimore. He also had his own air-conditioning business.
On Saturday, Cloutier’s three daughters and their families who live locally and a son who lives in San Diego will celebrate their dad’s 90th birthday at a nearby park. The celebration will include his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“My mother lived to 99 years and seven months. Her sister made it to 104. I’m going to break the family record,” he says.