After Tubac's arts festival vendors pack up in February, crowds dissipate, spearheading a general exodus to escape summer heat. But does the community actually close down until the snowbirds return?
It depends on who you ask.
Fondly referred to by locals as the village, Tubac is a census designated place of around 1,500 people when everyone’s home. Antoinette Frey, the interim executive director of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, and some business owners agree that business slows down in summer, but there is enough to warrant keeping the AC on and the doors open.
Modern(izing) history
It was already more than 80 degrees by 9 a.m. on a recent Friday in Tubac. A handful of volunteers tended the eight gardens surrounding the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum, including Arizona state balladeer Dolan Ellis, who stood under a tree covered in crocheted art and prayer flags aiming a spray nozzle at potted plants.
“While we are a state park, we are not operated by state parks,” park director Shannon Stone said.
The whole kit-and-caboodle is run by up to 80 volunteers. She’s the sole employee. Stone, who worked as education director for the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum in the Catalina Foothills for 10 years, shared narratives of Tubac that would keep even the least historically inclined captive.
When she took over in 2017, she started using social media more and believes it keeps the Presidio community connected. Tuning in to contemporary tourists, QR codes on several museum exhibits offer narrated stories of Tubac old-timers, and touch-screen games and selfie stations link visitors to history.
The entrance fee is a daily pass.
“People can come and go,” she said, particularly useful during summer, when folks may want to take an air conditioned lunch mid-tour.
Yes, we're open
If the park represents the site of Old Tubac, the main drag, Tubac Road, is an eclectic mix of what’s popped up in the last 40 years.
Lisa Dixon was all smiles as she opened the door to her bead store, Viola Jo.
The walls were draped in colorful strands of beads; the back room chock-full of brightly colored yarn and wool felt. Recently, Dixon started carrying painting supplies to cater to the Tubac School of Fine Art. She hosts a free beading class on Thursdays, and a knitting class.
To reach customers during the shoulder season, she employs a multi-pronged approach.
I advertise in the Green Valley News, on my website and with a store sign. I sometimes put events on the chamber website and do postcards around town," she added.
At Old Presidio Traders, Alma Lopez leaned across the jewelry counter, modeling an ornate ring made by Navajo couple Monroe and Lillie Ashley.
Lopez is fourth-generation Tubac, and the trading post, open seven days a week, marks its 40th anniversary this year. (Fun fact: The only electric vehicle charging station in town is also at the post).
Green Valley residents Mike and Martha Kelly browsed in the souvenir wing of the shop.
“This is our destination when we get visitors from out of town,” Mike said.
Behind them, their friends from Florida looked over merchandise to bring home with them.
It's about service
“What we are in this community is all about art,” Lime Berry Gallery owner Melissa Carroll said. In her opinion, the so-called off season gives customers a premier shopping experience.
“[It] allows us to work with clients on a one-to-one basis,” she said, a statement other business owners echoed.
Next door to Carroll is chamber president Gale Thomssen’s Cactus Wren Gallery.
“That’s our state bird,” she said, “but it’s also the bird that to me has the greatest personality.”
Her strategy for the summer months?
"Well, we're open, for one," she said, laughing. That could be a hint at what some visitors find frustrating as temperatures rise — you never know if a shop is open, or when. Summer hours change, sometimes on a whim.
Thomssen added that most of the business owners brave enough to stay through the summer rely on amping up their social marketing platforms seasonally.
“Most of us do a lot more social media,” she said.
For Thomssen, that's her business’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Peaks and valleys
Frey calls Tubac Old World Imports a “cornerstone” of Tubac. With high ceilings and textiles from around the world, business owners Paula and Lincoln Wilson’s motto is “Every home deserves a magic carpet.”
Lincoln, former chamber president and a current board director, took over the family business 25 years ago after a career as a fine-art teacher.
“All of our rugs go home on approval,” he said, making it low-risk for buyers: They can try the rug in its intended space before being saddled with it.
“We’ve shipped them to every state in the union,” he added.
Perhaps one reason for the success of his store is the symbolism and iconography woven into each carpet, a language of sorts that Lincoln is fluent in.
"It helps me sell things," he added, citing how a couple who recently visited had asked about some Navajo pieces he had for sale. He was happy to share his knowledge.
"The next thing I know, they're walking out the door with $600 to $1,000 worth of product," he said.
Wilson's store is open seven days a week with reduced hours for summer. In decades of being a business owner in Tubac, he's seen an increase in summer traffic over time.
"There's a lot more people coming in the summer than ever before," he said. "More and more locals are coming from Phoenix, more people coming from Tucson.
"This, you know, is 25 years of experience watching this happen," he said. "Twenty years ago you'd be excited to make a sale in a day."
"Tubac is, it's seasonal," Wilson said.
But, he added, for Old World Imports it's not just June through August that can see a dip in sales. His customers are affected by travel, holidays, family visits, home buying, and home decorating —"peaks and valleys" in Wilson's words — throughout the year.
"In retail you don't know when you're going to make the big sale," he said. Often that can happen on a Monday or Tuesday, when other businesses are closed, he added.
"It's embarrassing, but I'm a bit of a Luddite," Wilson said, regarding social media. He hasn't found print advertising successful for him either. Instead, he wants local businesses to join and support the chamber.
"If the chamber is promoting the village, that's money we don't have to spend from our shop," he added.
Cooking up strategies
Working closely with the chamber as a board director is Randy Wade, owner of Tumacookery, a play on nearby Tumacacori, which stays open seven days a week, year-round.
“Probably 60 to 70% of our sales are to tourists,” Wade said, adding that tea towels and other items that are easy packed in a suitcase are top sellers. And it never hurts to be that store that has just about everything.
People often stop Wade to comment on the diversity in his store, which carries fine knives and table top, to toaster ovens and gourmet ingredients.
Aware that it will take exposure for events other the annual arts festival to stay relevant to summer traffic and beyond, Wade said the chamber is looking into grants to fund marketing materials. Both he and Frey are new to the chamber board, and post-pandemic, it's been challenging to procure funds to promote the community. The chamber’s map of Tubac, which can be found in local businesses and airports, is free and available online.
And Frey said she's waiting for print advertising quotes due July 1 for an advertising campaign in a Tucson travel magazine.
Right now, Frey's relying mainly on social media to connect. The chamber page currently has more than 5,700 followers; and Frey said the audience has grown by 1,000 since February 2021.
The chamber board has honed in on a “tripod” of enticing draws to promote to summer guests: clear night skies, birding and cooler day-and-night temps. "We don’t have that heat island effect here,” Wade said, noting that when the sun goes down, so does the mercury.
"Cool shops, starry nights," was the idea behind this summer's campaign. While it remains largely up to each business owner to pitch their wares and survive the heat, Frey looks forward to providing more support through the chamber soon.
"We are a direct marketing organization," she said.