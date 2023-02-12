It didn’t take long for Dan White to find himself in the top leadership role with Friends of Madera Canyon.
White and his wife, Judy, moved to Green Valley in 2020, but started visiting the area in 2017, thanks to his brother-in-law, an entomologist who makes Southern Arizona a regular stop for bug collection.
“We thought anyone going to Arizona in the middle of the summer is nuts, but then we discovered the beauty of the monsoons,” he said. “I look back on the fact that because my brother-in-law David had been coming for years and going up to Santa Rita Lodge, they had a poster that they had framed and it was in the bedroom that I slept in every time I visited my mother-in-law and David. It's sort of by osmosis that the canyon meant something to me.”
White knew he wanted to be a part of supporting Madera Canyon, and joined their board on the recommendation of his neighbor Jim Burkstrand, a Friends volunteer.
“I got on the board and I immediately met with Rusty (Lombardo) and said, ‘Look, I've run things for years and I'm really anxious to be a backbencher, just tell me how I can volunteer,’ and that lasted a couple months,” he said. “The nominating committee asked if I would serve as the president and my first reaction was, 'Look, you have many others that know the canyon far better than I do. Their response was, ‘We have this fabulous array of committees, you just need to be able to run a board.' I said I can do that.”
White was welcomed to the position during the Friends’ annual meeting Jan. 21, and has been working with the former president, Rusty Lombardo, who will remain active as President Emeritus.
“Ever heard of the transit of property? Whatever’s on his desk he’s trying to put on mine,” White said. “I'm following someone who has been fabulous as a president at a time that a lot of organizations just fell apart and he held it together. He’s passionate about the canyon himself so for me it's really been a matter of listening to him and then figuring out what I can add.”
For Lombardo, who became president in 2020, White is the perfect person to pass the torch to.
“His resume is impeccable,” he said. “If there were someone here I'd nominate to lead a nonprofit it would be Dan. He's got the experience and know-how and the persona. He comes off as a leader and he's very articulate.”
Transitioning is really a process of learning together.
White comes with a background in education where he ran multiple schools. He and Judy built a consulting business with schools and started a school in Hawaii prior to coming to Arizona.
So far, White has already helped to lead the Friends' strategic planning and is thinking up new ways to get youths involved in the canyon.
“I had this idea of creating a special membership category for Scouts and also groups of young people with adult leadership that's dependable,” he said. “It made some sense because not only could you get additional volunteer work that was young and strong enough to move rocks, then they experience the canyon and love the canyon and then do whatever they can to make sure the canyon is there in the next 50 years.”
Some of his other ideas are looking into having QR codes in the canyon to provide information to guests and helping the Forest Service plan out new trails.
Then there’s management and protection of the canyon itself.
Lombardo said their recent count showed at least 6,000 vehicles came to the canyon last year, down from the 20,000-plus during the pandemic but up from 2019.
“If we take that and multiply two-and-a-half people per car roughly, that's a quarter of a million people in a canyon three-and-a-half miles long with 160 parking spots,” he said. “It's a daunting challenge to manage it, to bring recreation to all for a true outdoor experience without getting into an urban blight.”
Lombardo said there are many things he’s proud of from his tenure as president, but three projects come to mind including moving board meetings to the Proctor Ramada during COVID, a major trail restoration project and Music in the Canyon.
“We didn't want to leave a void, and through the innovation of our education director and Jim Burkstrand, our website designer, we did virtual learning videos on the web,” he said. “Number two, which is important to us, is Music in the Canyon. We had a one-year break and again through innovation we used Canoa Ranch for those concerts at the time and we really spread out there.”
His best advice to White: “Be yourself.”
“For him to just be himself, don't try to be anyone you’re not,” he said. “I think he knows that, he’s a pretty grounded guy. I think with new leadership, and I say that from 1987 onwards, I think we all try to raise the bar, not to be better than but again to use our imaginations and passions to have the end effect of making this a better place.”
White built upon a quote from Theodore Roosevelt at the dedication of the Grand Canyon becoming a national park.
“Fundamentally, he said look, we can't improve upon nature, nature’s already done it. But we can learn how to work with nature, to make certain that — and he was talking in 1903 — the Arizonans of 1953 can have same experience as the Arizonans of 1903," he said. "For us, it's 2073. I care about what the people will think about us in 2073."