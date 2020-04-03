Not everyone can say they’re an Eagle Scout.
Most boys are about 17 when they earn scouting's highest rank and only about 5 percent will get there.
Sahuarita resident Andrew Dalman, 13, achieved this goal recently and took it a step further by doing two Eagle Scout projects instead of one.
“I wanted to reach the Eagle Scout rank before I turned 13, so I started thinking of a project and I'm asking around and my grandpa said that their church needs a flag pole,” Dalman said. “I figured out the primary cost, where the funding would come from and found out I needed a bunch of contracts and permits and a structural engineer.”
While he figured out how to get everything he needed to install a flag pole at Southern Arizona Community Church, he felt the time crunch of his goal with his 13th birthday on the way.
“I said, OK, I’m going to put this on hold for now and I did another project where I was resealing and retiling benches around Sahuarita,” he said.
Andrew repaired 29 benches around town, assisted by his younger sister who is both a Girl Scout and a Webelo in the Boy Scouts.
Mother Jennifer Dalman said the scouts are a family thing and she was impressed by her son’s ability to shift gears to meet his goal.
“When he was determined and realized the first project wasn't going to happen in time he adjusted quickly and just wouldn't quit on it,” she said. “He changed gears quite happily and he’s just a go-getter.”
With the help of an assistant scoutmaster, Andrew was able to find a work-around to the flag problem. Using a different way to actually attach the flag pole removed the requirements that had previously stood in the way.
On March 7, the church celebrated its new flagpole with Andrew raising the flag, leading them in the Pledge of Allegiance and even preparing a short speech.
Church administrator Shauna Melvin said they welcomed the idea Andrew proposed to them.
“Andrew is quite an articulate young man,” she said. “He presented the entire project to our men's group at one of their Saturday breakfasts and in doing so received donations to help fund the project.”
Andrew was surprised by how thankful the church was.
“Oh my gosh, they were super into it,” he said. “I got handshakes and stories, people have wanted a flag pole there for a long time and the pastor even gave me $20 to take my mom out to lunch.”
As intimidating as the review process to earn the rank was, which includes presenting to a board, Andrew said receiving the rank of Eagle Scout is “pretty satisfying.”
Andrew began his scouts journey in kindergarten, and has stuck with it. He especially enjoys the camping trips and merit badges which expose him to topics, like genealogy, he would have never thought to explore.
Jennifer Dalman couldn’t be prouder of her son.
“He's a good kid and is very determined and goal-oriented,” she said. “He’s very young to be an Eagle Scout at 13, one of the youngest, and the fact he said he was going to do this and did shows how determined he is.”