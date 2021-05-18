Sahuarita’s problem with stray bulls roaming the streets and parks could be over.
Two state agencies, Sahuarita police and some hired cowboys managed to rope one bull and tranquilize another in Rancho Sahuarita on Tuesday. A third fell into a mineshaft north of Rancho Resort.
Tuesday’s planned operation, which included a police department drone, ATVs and a higher-dose tranquilizer from the state Veterinarian’s Office, came about a week after one bull was shot by Sahuarita police when it posed a safety hazard. That bull, estimated at 1,000 pounds, was killed last Wednesday in Rancho Sahuarita, police said.
Tuesday’s operation involved four livestock officers and an inspector from the state Department of Agriculture; an assistant state veterinarian; and four hired cowboys.
A Department of Agriculture spokesman said the three bulls had been moving back and forth between the two communities and they believe all the known roaming livestock in the area are accounted for.
On Tuesday, officers warned the community about the effort going on along Williams Ranch Road in northern Rancho Sahuarita, a largely undeveloped swath of land off Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard. The two captured bulls were taken to an auction house.
The bulls and wild horses have been an ongoing problem for years in the area. The problem grew last summer when the state saw little monsoon activity and the bulls stuck around for months rather than just weeks as they searched for food and water in populated areas.
They have been a growing source of potential safety issues as they cross roads and take over park areas in Rancho Sahuarita and Rancho Resort, west of Interstate 19. Police have fielded dozens of calls to remove them from roads. A corral set up in the desert north of Rancho Resort captured one bull last year but was later damaged and rendered useless for months.