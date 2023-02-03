If you were to form a hierarchy of printmaking difficulty, mezzotint would likely sit at the top.
The technique is tedious and labor intensive, and a single print requires an enormous amount of time and energy – but the results, Green Valley artist Jennifer Clarke would say, are well worth the effort.
Born in England during WWII, Clarke received art degrees in sculpture and printmaking at Goldsmiths College School of Art in London before moving to Denmark for the greater part of her life, where she worked on a variety of art conservation and restoration projects and eventually established her own printmaking studio.
After years of splitting her time between Denmark and the Sonoran Desert, Clarke moved to Green Valley in 2016, where she’s since established her own studio practice, and continues to share her talents, teaching both printmaking and mezzotint techniques at local studios.
In her latest exhibition, “The Beauty of Being Here,” now on display through mid-March at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Clarke explores the striking beauty and variety of flora and fauna of the Sonoran Desert, with prints that represent nearly 12 years of her experience with the mezzotint process.
What is mezzotint?
Developed in the mid-1600s in Germany by Ludwig von Siegen, mezzotint was the first tonal method to be used in printmaking, allowing tonal gradations to be made with smooth, even tones, rather than relying on hatching and crosshatching.
Still used today, mezzotint is known for its rich blacks and beautiful range of values, and its labor-intensive printing process.
To begin, an artist must first perform a rigorous rocking of the entire surface of a copper plate with a curved, steel blade called a “rocker” in order to achieve the desired texture.
The many passes in many directions of rocking create a sea of copper burs that hold onto the ink and give way to a rich, dark color when printed. Depending on the size of the plate, this initial step can take anywhere from several hours to several days or even weeks.
“It does kind of go on and on and on,” Clarke said, “but then you end up with something like this, a plate that’s pretty rough, and now you’re ready for the drawing.”
Tools like scrapers and burnishers are then used to etch the drawing into the copper plate, essentially working to polish the copper plate and remove the texture. In mezzotint, the artist works backwards – bringing white out of the black – so the more you scrape and burnish, the less texture will be left on the plate, and therefore, the less ink will be held in that area.
Clarke, who was first introduced to mezzotint in 2009, said she was inspired to try it out because of its similarities to her earlier art restoration work with the National Museum in Copenhagen, where she worked to conserve and restore color on things like furniture, wallpaper and church decorations.
“I picked up a book about mezzotint once (‘The Mezzotint: History and Technique’ by Carol Wax), and just thought, ‘Wow, I really want to give that a try.’ It’s kind of like restoration work in that you have to work carefully, precisely and go layer-by-layer,” she said.
“It’s really a series of techniques that you have to learn, and really, I’m still learning.”
Once finished with scraping and burnishing, you’re then ready to print. You begin by spreading ink over the surface of the plate, and then working the ink into the plate using a special gauze cloth.
Damp printing paper is then placed over the inked plate and cranked through the press, where the extreme pressure of the press transfers the ink from the plate onto the paper.
“It’s always a bit of a question,” Clarke said. “You never quite know what you’re going to get until you take the paper out.”
‘Gift of being here’
But even with a process as technically demanding and rigorous as mezzotint, Clarke’s work is warm, inviting and delicate – much like the contrast she perceives within the Sonoran Desert.
“My sense of place is defined through the flora and fauna found in my environments. Here in the Sonoran Desert, plant life allures and repels as everything is adorned with spines and hooks. It is this contradictory beauty that is both guarded and repelling yet fragile and beckoning, that I so try to capture in my mezzotints,” Clarke writes about her new exhibit.
“It is my feeling for the beauty I see that gives shape and form to the powers of light emerging from darkness. It’s an endeavor which often proves to be a humbling undertaking when trying to express the exquisite beauty of this wondrous world and the gift of being here.”