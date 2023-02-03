If you were to form a hierarchy of printmaking difficulty, mezzotint would likely sit at the top.

The technique is tedious and labor intensive, and a single print requires an enormous amount of time and energy – but the results, Green Valley artist Jennifer Clarke would say, are well worth the effort.

Jennifer Clarke demonstrates "rocking" a copper plate in her Green Valley studio, part of the mezzotint process. 
Jennifer Clarke applies ink to a copper plate in her Green Valley studio, part of the mezzotint process.
Jennifer Clarke reveals the finished product from her mezzotint “Summer Time,” which is on display through mid-March at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

