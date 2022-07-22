As we age, so does our brain.
At the second of three lectures sponsored by the Center for Neurosciences Foundation at the University of Arizona, Lynne Oland, Ph.D. spoke about normal brain changes that occur in aging.
For Green Valley’s senior population this topic brought 15 residents to the Green Valley library on Thursday who wanted to learn what is normal and what isn’t in their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond.
Oland showed an image of the brain and explained that the frontal lobe controls the important functions of movement, intelligence, reasoning, behavior, memory and personality.
The brain has about 86 billion neurons and almost no new neurons are created. The brain has a high energy demand and uses about 20 percent of the body’s oxygen.
“In the aging brain, the white matter decreases more than the gray matter; thinking and reacting become slower. In aging, processing thoughts slows and increased time means slower processing.
“If the same group of people are studied over time memory remains the same until a person reaches their 60s or 70s. Then, certain kinds of memory begin to decline a bit,” Oland explained.
Citing one example of memory and aging, she said in studying a group of people aged 30 to 44, the average person could remember 12 words after 10 minutes. Giving the same 12 words to people aged 80 to 89, the average of recalled words was six.
Oland explained that for the average person vocabulary, spatial relationships, general knowledge, recognition of familiar objects and motor skills aren’t negatively affected in aging.
What can have a negative affect is not hearing as well as in one’s younger years because not all the signals are being picked up by the brain. Reduced sleep time and quality of sleep, smaller groups of friends, inability to move and get around can also affect brain function negatively.
One key factor to having a healthy brain in aging is the ability to complete complex tasks.
“As we get older there are significant changes in brain structure and function, especially after 70 years. Those changes don’t happen to everyone, and there is huge variability in how significant the changes are. Context can matter a lot.
“Lots of factors affect how the brain changes as we age. Some of those we have control over,” Oland said.
Emphasizing the importance of sleep, she said sleep is critical for stabilizing memories and for physical recovery of the brain and body. It’s when the brain basically recovers a day’s work.
To promote successful and healthy aging she advises being involved in intellectually challenging activities, taking part in physical exercise, focusing on getting excellent sleep and nutrition and being socially active.
Other factors in healthy aging involve keeping stress down and managing existing conditions effectively with hearing aids, medications and a heart-healthy diet.
“Everyone ages differently. There is no one way to age successfully,” Oland said in closing.