It looked like a bomb and it even prompted a response from the Pima County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, but what they found east of Sahuarita on Saturday was more of a museum piece than a weapon.
A decades-old, 100-pound training munition filled with sand was discovered near Wilmot Road just over a mile south of Sahuarita Road about 12:30. The Sheriff’s Department was called out to assist a crew from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, which removed it.
The ordnance was semi-buried in the ground; a section with fins was separated from the body. The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight hauled off the relic Saturday but a base spokesman didn’t say who reported it.
It could have been there as long as 75 years. The area was once a 27,000-acre World War II-era precision bombing site known as the Sahuarita Air Force Range.
There is a second bombing site, the former Palo Alto Practice Bombing Range #3, mostly northeast of the intersection of Duval Mine and Continental roads. It was used as a low-altitude range from 1943-45 by crews at what then was Davis-Monthan Field.
The Sahuarita site, much of it near Walden Grove High School, is routinely swept by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It began conducting a remedial investigation of the area in 2017. There are more than 5,000 similar sites in the United States.
The site made news last summer when the Corps put out feelers in the community gauging local interest in an advisory board to oversee the cleanup of the former range. They gave no indication about what might have been found there.
The Corps published a public notice seeking community interest in developing a Restoration Advisory Board, RAB — composed of agency officials, stakeholders and community members.
James David Palmer, a Corps public relations specialist in the LA District, said last summer in an email he would not speculate what was found at the site or what is in the final report, only saying the RAB public notice was part of routine, every two years, required procedure for active investigations of Formerly Used Defense Sites, or FUDS.
ADEQ also would not provide any indication of what is in the draft final report.