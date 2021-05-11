Friday began like any other morning for Brenda Russell and Michael Whitley. They enjoyed a morning walk around their Rio Mayo neighborhood, ate breakfast together, and then they heard the buzz.
“I stepped into my garage, and there was a hum like I couldn’t hear anything else,” Russell said.
Just outside her door, thousands of bees swarmed in the branches of a nearby velvet mesquite.
Russell immediately warned her neighbors to stay clear, not wanting anyone to get hurt.
“Of course, we did have a few neighbors come out who just had to see it with their own eyes,” Russell said, “but fortunately nobody was harmed.”
Over the next two hours, Greg Denker, founder of American Bee Control, arrived to remove what he initially estimated to be 15,000 bees. By the time he vacuumed them into his bucket, that number grew to about 30,000 – the largest swarm he’d seen this season.
“That was really a lot of bees, and all the evidence suggests they were really proud of themselves, that they had a real winner of a queen with them,” Denker said.
Though drought conditions have likely led to a relatively calm swarming season this year, there are still important steps property owners can and should take to save both the bees and their homes this summer.
Swarming season
Swarming is a natural process by which bee colonies reproduce and multiply.
When one colony becomes overcrowded, a swarm of thousands departs with the old queen to form a new one. Once the swarm clusters, often in tree branches, scout bees begin their search for the best possible new home.
In this phase, Denker said the bees are usually nothing to worry about.
“Bees are always good neighbors when they’re newly arrived and clustered together,” he said.
“They’re not interested in picking a fight when they’re in Brenda’s tree. They want to find a cavity and sequester themselves in there and get busy building honeycombs and doing all the things they need to do to raise the next generation.”
But when the search for their new home is over, the mood can change quickly.
“Once they build a hive, it’s a roll of the dice of how they’re going to treat other mammals in the neighborhood. Even the nicest bees will take out a mammal, whether it be a horse or a person, if they feel their hive is being threatened,” Denker said.
After several decades of saving and relocating bees in and around Tucson, Denker said he sees bees building new hives in three common places: underneath backyard sheds, inside water meter or drip irrigation control boxes, and inside the scuppers and parapets on top of pueblo-style homes.
To prevent bees from taking up residence in and around these spaces, Denker said homeowners should routinely walk their property and fill in any cracks or gaps with caulk.
“For three or four dollars, you can prevent your whole house from getting in trouble,” he said.
For other areas, property owners can focus on measures that would prevent scout bees from assessing the area, like stuffing empty spaces with paper or plastic, or introducing an air current into cavities with suspected bee activity.
Without being able to adequately fit into the cavity to explore it, or assess its air temperature properly, the scout bees will likely take your place off their list, Denker said, and try somewhere else.
In many cases, Denker said those that call for his services don’t really need his help – it’s just a matter of understanding bee behavior a bit more, which could end up saving them on more expensive pest control solutions in the long run.
“With most of the calls, people really don’t need us to go out there. Sometimes we just give people coaching over the phone. They just need to understand what’s happening with the bees,” Denker said.
Removal options
After nicknaming them “Brenda’s Bees,” Denker plans to relocate the swarm he saved from Russell’s mesquite tree to his own hives for breeding and study, possibly using them to produce honey.
However, not every situation or service affords the same options.
When responding to a bee removal call, John Walka, spokesman for the Rural Metro Fire Department, said his team will first assess the situation up-close.
“Most fire departments will only take action if bees are attacking people or if there’s a big threat,” Walka said.
“We use a foam to neutralize the bees, but many times when we use it for defensive purposes, it further aggravates the situation. And we’re probably going to kill maybe half the swarm,” he said.
If the bees are peaceful and aren’t harming nearby people or animals, Walka recommends recruiting a special bee removal service or beekeeper with the proper equipment to help.
Elia Smith, owner of Valley Bee & Pest in Green Valley, said a variety of factors determine the removal process – including the client’s budget, how long the bees have been in an area, and where the bees are located.
Bees that are deeply established in the structure of a home, for example, could involve opening up large parts of the walls and the roof, leaving a property owner responsible for not only the bee removal, but also the cost of repairs.
“We know they’re important pollinators, so we try to relocate as much as possible, and we try not to exterminate unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Smith said.
Some people may also choose to leave bees untouched when found in the home, out of fear of harming them, but Smith said this thinking can be more damaging to the bees in the long term.
“When you leave it too long, maybe because you think they’re not bothering you now, but at some point they keep on growing,” Smith said.
“It’s a shame because you may think you’re saving them, but the more you leave them alone, the more you end up killing them in the end because it’s just not where they’re supposed to be,” she said.
“The earlier you spot them and address them, the easier they are to relocate, and the less stressful it is for everyone, including the bees,” Smith said.