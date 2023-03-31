The burn area totals about 915 acres, and sits roughly six miles northwest of Sonoita, the Forest Service said.
Starr Farrell, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest, said smoke could be visible in the area over the next two to three days, as some internal areas continue to smolder, but most smoke will be visible just after the initial lighting.
Two hot shot crews, multiple engines and dozers will be working in the area, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
Farrell said the Forest Service would also be implementing its unmanned aerial support systems, or drones, during the burn, which will allow crews to get an overhead view of the activity on the ground, in real time.
“If you fly drones in the area, we may have problems flying our own planes – drones, helicopters and airplanes can all be utilized during our prescribed burns – so this is a great reminder for folks to not be putting those personal drones up into the sky,” Farrell said.
What is a prescribed burn?
Much like a doctor prescribes medication to a sick patient, U.S. Forest Service managers sometimes prescribe fire to improve the health of local forests.
Fire managers often use these prescribed burns as a natural resource management tool to remove hazardous fuels, such as low growing vegetation, which can prevent uncontrolled wildfires from overwhelming a landscape later on.
“Our goal is really to try to reduce catastrophic wildfire within that area,” Farrell said.
“What we’re doing now is a broadcast burn, and what we did before that is we went in there and did some hand-sanding and some mastication work (or mulching the forest) within that area.”
Prescribed burns are termed such because they are conducted within a “prescription” that defines the fuel moisture levels, air temperatures, wind conditions, and relative humidity levels that are appropriate for each project.
All prescribed fire activity is dependent on personnel availability, fuel conditions and weather, and requires prior approval from several agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) here in Arizona.
Farrell said there are more prescribed burns planned later this spring and fall for the Sierra Vista and Safford Ranger Districts, but no more prescribed burns planned in the Santa Rita Mountains after this one.
For more information on prescribed burns and how they’re implemented, check out this fact sheet from the Ecological Restoration Institute out of Northern Arizona University.
For further updates on the Cave Creek Prescribed Fire, contact the Nogales Ranger District at (520) 281-2296 or visit the Coronado National Forest Facebook page at facebook.com/CoronadoNF.
