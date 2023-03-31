If you see smoke near the Santa Rita Mountains over the next few days, don’t panic; it’s a prescribed burn.

The Coronado National Forest Service is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn in the head of Gardner Canyon near Cave Creek, on the east side of the Santa Ritas, from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

