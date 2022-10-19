Screenshot 2022-10-19 101814.png

Orange conduit is going in across the state to improve internet access. 

 ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation is installing 60 miles of orange fiber optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales.

VIDEO ABOUT THE PROJECT



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?