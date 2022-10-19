It’s part of the Statewide Broadband Middle-Mile Strategic Plan, a project in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority that aims to expand broadband internet access along Interstates 19 and 17.
Doug Nick, assistant communications director for public information, said the project will provide much-needed internet connection in rural and tribal areas.
“In Arizona tribal communities more than 90% at one level or another do not have any access to the internet,” he said. “As you can imagine in some areas, especially in northern Arizona, basic utilities can be difficult. It’s a huge issue that needs to be addressed and I think the pandemic showed just how vital internet connectivity has become.”
The project will add 200 miles of broadband conduit by early 2023. Along with 60 miles between Tucson and Nogales, ADOT will install 141 miles of fiber optic conduit along I-17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix.
Nick said the project is made possible by state legislative funding through House Bill 2596 in 2021, and installation began earlier this year.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced an investment of $100 million in November 2021 to expand high-speed broadband to unserved or underserved areas of the state.
Nick said ADOT is responsible for installing the conduit, and private internet providers will be able to hook into that conduit to provide access.
“There will be a trust fund to pay for maintenance of the conduits where the private industry will pay into that fund to maintain it,” he said. “So, it will be a low impact in the future as far as a taxpayer burden.”
Nick said in the future, ADOT will be installing conduit on I-40, between Flagstaff and Kingman.
He said there is a possibility for some brief lane closures and lower speed limits on I-19, so drivers should be aware of road conditions and slow down in work zones.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone