If the 100 people who attended a meeting April 6 at Sahuarita Town Hall had their way, the town would be laser-focused on building additional parks and recreation facilities to keep pace with the growing population. And they’d be doing it quickly.
But a consulting group hired to figure out the details warned it’s not going to happen overnight, though the town has taken its first step. Here’s what’s going on.
What is this group in town and why are they here?
There are several groups but the main one is BerryDunn, a Colorado consulting company specializing in parks, recreation and libraries. They’re helping Sahuarita figure out a 10-year parks plan.
They’ve started "grading" Sahuarita’s parks, paying attention to condition, quantity and location, with a goal of answering the question, “Are they serving the community?”
What did they find out?
Officially, not much yet because it's early. Unofficially, the audience — about a third of them children — helped solidify what the consultants suspect they’ll be hearing over the next several weeks: nobody wants to travel to Tucson for recreation; lots of people want a big, indoor, multipurpose rec center; and everybody wants it yesterday.
What happened at the April 6 meeting?
BerryDunn Project Manager Teresa Jackson asked the crowd what they think of existing parks and rec facilities. The audience — made up of coaches, players and lots of parents — didn’t hold back.
What did they say?
•Strengths: Good maintenance; the town's responsive to issues; inclusion for young people with disabilities.
•Weaknesses: Not enough practice fields for youth sports; out-of-town teams get priority over local teams; unreliable scheduling by the Sahuarita Unified School District, causing practices to be canceled; no activities for adults with special needs; parks shared with SUSD aren’t well-maintained; no safe bike paths for kids; not enough pickleball courts.
•Additional programs needed: Archery, martial arts, community pool, teen programs, swimming.
•New facilities needed: Ice hockey, fields, ramadas, handball/racquetball, indoor rec center, “loose-parts” playground.
•”Underserved”: Non-Rancho Sahuarita residents don’t have access to RS facilities; teens; natural parks, ponds, trees, gathering spots; summer programs.
Doesn’t some of this sound like pie-in-the-sky stuff?
Yes, because it is. But that’s where we are in the process — throw it all at the wall and see what sticks. The reality check will come later — cost, financing, land and priorities.
Why wasn’t this done years ago?
Because voters said no. In 2015, Pima County sought approval for an $816 million bond that included 99 projects plus road improvements. Among the projects was $14 million for “Sahuarita Pool & Recreation Complex,” to be built with the YMCA. There was also a splash pad for Anamax Park ($4.2 million as part of a countywide series of pads); and $1 million for “Model Airplane Parks.”
Voters turned thumbs-down to every project.
How will we pay for it?
That could be the multimillion-dollar question, though some ideas were floated at the meeting. They included (and nothing is in stone):
•Selling bonds — basically a loan where you pay interest, but it doesn’t involve a bank. Bonds are sold to investors. This is a common practice, but realize that if you sell $10 million in bonds, you’re paying back a lot more, depending on the interest rate and other factors.
•Raise the town sales tax. The sales tax in Sahuarita is 8.1%. The breakdown: 5.6% state; 0.5% county; and 2% town. Voters could increase that last number.
•Other revenue sources. Could be grants (that’s how the bulk of the SAMTEC facility was built) or other strategies yet to be explored. Identifying those is part of the consultants’ job.
Are there problems with any of these?
Bonds could be a problem. Voters and towns don’t like to have debt heaped on them, and the history in Sahuarita is that new schools are often built with bonds. SUSD isn’t far off from needing a new school. Would voters back recreation facilities over schools, or vice-versa? (Does anybody even want to find out?)
Increasing the sales tax is a consideration, but comes with a warning. While it might be pitched as a “temporary," it doesn’t always work out that way. Bureaucrats don’t like to let go of money once they have it, so they often make a pitch to extend a "temporary" sales tax for another purpose, and voters — now used to the higher tax — often go along with it. Voters might want to consider any sales tax hike as permanent. In all fairness, we should note that Sahuarita has historically run a tight ship with a conservative fiscal philosophy. They are not Pima County.
Then there are two words throwing a big question mark over a lot of things these days: inflation and recession. One is already a reality, the other is a probability. This could influence voters who don’t have young children or much use for additional recreational facilities — especially if they live in a planned community that already provides them.
Vice Mayor Kara Egbert, who attended the meeting, said that while voters have turned down a bond in the past, they might be ready for it now. She was applauded.
What happens next?
Develop a priority list, then narrow it down. What do we want, what can we spend. What comes first and what drops off. Not an easy process, and somebody in the audience warned that it involves a lot of give and take. The youth football backers, for example, should be prepared to support the baseball teams if that’s deemed the priority. Don’t be selfish, your time will come.
But BerryDunn manager Pat O’Toole said it's clear what the priority appears to be. He said they'd likely be recommending a feasibility study on an indoor rec center soon.
What’s the earliest any of this could be done?
“If we had the money tonight and hired an architect, you’d open the doors two years from now if we broke ground tomorrow,” O'Toole said.
But they have neither, and it’s going to be a lot longer than that. He also gave insight into what an indoor rec center could look like. He said recent builds have everything — nets, batting cages, goal posts, you name it — come down from the ceiling, like basketball hoops do now. No taking down equipment and rearranging the room; optimum use of the facility, and something for everyone.
Where can I keep up on this?
You can tell them what you think at: sahuaritaparksforthepeople.com. You can also register and get emailed updates. There is an idea board and a survey that will be out soon (some received it in advance). The site will be updated regularly. They're continuing to gather input and in June or July will share what they've learned. Then they'll draft a document and get more public comment before the final document is completed, perhaps later this year.