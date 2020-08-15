A Forbes magazine report published Friday names Green Valley as one of the nation’s top 25 places to retire but uses questionable numbers to draw some of its conclusions.
Forbes’ assessment cites Green Valley’s low crime rate, good air quality, good climate and very mild winters as pros along with a median home price that is 27% below the national average and no state income tax on Social Security benefits or inheritance.
However, two of its conclusions — that the community is not walkable or bikeable and that there is adequate access to physicians — are not entirely convincing.
Walking, bikes
“It’s not true,” said Don Weaver, who serves on the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee. “I strongly dispute whatever those conclusions were; we have plenty of bike trails and walking trails and it’s very friendly for both of those whether roads or paths in Green Valley.”
Joanie Rogucki, secretary of the Green Valley Recreation Cycling Club, said she’d be interested to see how Forbes is making that determination. Rogucki, an avid cyclist, is affiliated with a number of organizations in the region and said she’s seen more people out on bicycles in Green Valley than ever before, attributing it in part to the pandemic.
“People who have never bicycled before are getting out there,” she said, adding she’s seen a lot of people out walking as well. “Anybody can walk, they don’t need a bike.”
She said she’s seen “so many people” walking and biking on the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail on South Abrego Drive. “It’s phenomenal how many people are out there...and enjoying it.”
She said access to biking and walking trails was a main motivator in deciding to retire here.
“I would never think of us not being able to get out and walk or get out and ride,” she said.
Bill Adamson, chair of the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocacy Committee, an organization started around the time of the Great Recession, said there are over a hundred miles of connected bike lanes between Green Valley and Sahuarita, a “tremendous on-road network of bike lanes.”
“Anybody that lives in our area can find a lot of places to bike, they attract visitors and future homebuyers,” Adamson said. “A lot of us settled here because of the hiking, biking and the open space that surrounds us.”
With an ever-increasing population 10 years ago, Adamson said the committee worked to fill what were a lot of gaps in bicycle lanes throughout the community. He and committee members developed a master plan to close those gaps and worked with Pima County and the Town of Sahuarita to bring it to fruition.
“I can’t think of a single gap in our bike lanes now...a lot of towns have a lot of gaps in them,” he said. “In the past five years we’ve seen very little need for improvement.”
Forbes used a third party called Walk Score to support their claim that Green Valley is not bikeable or walkable. Walk Score bases its walkability rating on how easy it is to shop and get to places on foot and its bikeability rating on bike infrastructure, hills, destinations, road connectivity and the number of bike commuters.
Adamson said the need for a car in Green Valley is due mainly to the fact that I-19 runs through the middle of it with shopping centers spread throughout and on both sides of the interstate.
“There are some points of GV that are a few miles away from shopping but all those areas are connected by bike lanes, so it’s very bikeable,” he said, adding that it may be farther than people want to walk. “If Green Valley was in more of a circle it’d be more walkable for everybody to the shopping areas.”
Adamson added that many neighborhoods have a recreation center within walking distance.
“Tell people to visit and they’ll see what a paradise it is,” Adamson said.
Finding a doctor
Forbes used County Health Rankings and Roadmaps to make the determination that there is adequate access to physicians.
But Health Rankings’ numbers apply to all of Pima County, which has a patient-to-physician ratio of 1,190:1 and is not directly reflective of Green Valley.
In 2016, the Green Valley Council’s Health and Human Services Committee formed a task force to address a U.S. Health and Human Services study that projected there to be a shortage of up to 20,000 primary care doctors nationwide by 2020.
A recent study published in Human Resources for Health indicated Arizona on the whole is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to its physician workforce. By 2030, the state is estimated to have a shortage of more than 8,000 physicians and ranks in the bottom 10 nationwide.
In 2018, a similar Forbes report said Green Valley had adequate access to physicians but knocked it for not being walkable and having a "so-so economy."