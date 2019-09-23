The 19th Hole Bar and Grille has agreed to pay a $9,000 fine and serve a seven-day liquor license suspension to resolve a case filed by the Arizona Department of Liquor for allowing an intoxicated person to remain on their premises and for continuing to serve her.
Within minutes of leaving the bar May 5, Tambra Hoskins, 52, died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 19 that also killed three members of a Tucson family.
Last month, Department of Liquor investigators recommended sanctions against American Legion Madera Post 131 and the 19th Hole Bar and Grille, both in Green Valley, after they retraced Hoskins' final hours at three bars. Investigators said staff at the third bar, Arizona Family Restaurant's Easy Street Lounge, did not violate any liquor laws.
The post was accused of allowing Hoskins to drink on duty and leave the premises with alcohol. Its representatives agreed to a $750 fine to resolve the case, said Jeffery Trillo, assistant director of the licensing and administration division of the Department of Liquor.
The 19th Hole signed its consent agreement with the Department of Liquor on Friday, Trillo said. The liquor license suspension began 6 a.m. Sunday and will end at 6 a.m. Sept. 29. The business can serve food and soft drinks but not alcohol during that period. Greg Hansen, the owner of the 19th Hole, has not returned messages seeking comment.
Hoskins was southbound on I-19 in the northbound lanes when she struck a vehicle driven by Edith Munoz at about 12:45 a.m just south of Continental Road, according to DPS. Hoskins, 52, and Munoz, 41, died at the scene along with Munoz's sons Mario A. Gradillas, 24, and Saul E. Gradillas, 19. A 14-year-old son, Angel Gradillas, was ejected from the vehicle and survived.
Hoskins' blood alcohol level was 0.318, according to a toxicology report. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 can result in a DUI charge in Arizona; extreme DUI is 0.15.
According to investigators, after leaving the post and Easy Street, Hoskins spent just over an hour drinking at the 19th Hole with her boyfriend, Michael D. Jackson.
According to reports, a manager said she had a little "buzz" on when she arrived. A bartender said he noticed Hoskins slurring her words about 15 minutes after she arrived, and by the end of the evening described her as "inebriated." The bartender said Hoskins was told he wouldn't be serving her any more drinks but said he did not pull the drinks she had. He also said he asked Hoskins if she'd be driving and Jackson said he'd take care of her. The bartender left the bar at 12:30 a.m. and saw the couple in the parking lot.
When a DPS trooper first spoke with Jackson, he asked if Hoskins had too much to drink that evening. According to the report, Jackson responded, “Do I really l have to talk about this?” Later, Jackson said the 19th Hole mixes "very strong drinks" and he thinks the last drink Hoskins had "put her over the edge."
Jackson told an investigator that as they left the bar, "he and Hoskins tried to hold hands, but they could not walk straight and that Hoskins had a hard time walking," according to the report.
Jackson said they were both drunk and he recommended she drive to her mom’s house a short distance away, but she said her mom didn’t like to be woken up, according to the report. When he offered to drive her to his house or her house, she declined, Jackson said. “She informed him that she drives home in this condition all the time,” according to the report. “Jackson told me that Hoskins appeared to be getting upset at him, so he asked her to call him when she arrived at her house.”
Jackson said he saw Hoskins leave the parking lot and get onto the interstate. "He also told me that he thought he had seen Hoskins entering the interstate using the correct on ramp, but did not realize that she hadn't," according to the investigator. The crash happened within the next few minutes.
The post and the 19th Hole could have received a warning or had their licenses permanently revoked, Trillo said.
The Gradillas family has hired Tucson attorney Ronald Mercaldo. Mercaldo has filed several lawsuits against restaurants accused of over-serving patrons in other cases. He represented the parents of Jose Rincon Jr., who was killed by a drunken driver in 2008 in Tucson.
In February 2010, a Pima County jury awarded Rincon's parents $40 million. The jury decided the city was 33 percent responsible for the boy's death; Chuy's restaurant and the drunk driver, Glenda Rumsey, shared the remaining responsibility. At the time, the city's $13 million share was the largest individual judgment against the city. The city appealed and ultimately settled with the family for $2 million.