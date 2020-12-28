In April, Arizona’s law banning the use of a phone while driving was passed and law enforcement has been issuing warnings to those who don’t comply.
Starting Jan. 1, you could get a fine.
Under the law, it is illegal to hold a phone in your hands or perched on your shoulder while driving, texting, using social media, watching videos and more.
The law allows a person to start or stop GPS or a phone call, use of a hands-free device like Bluetooth, navigation or an emergency situation.
A first violation can cost $75 to $149, and a second violation is $150 to $250.
For more information, visit azdps.gov/handsfree.