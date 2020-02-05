He seemed like a really nice guy. He chatted about his little boy and wife, his job and playing guitar in a band.
"I never felt threatened at any time. He treated me respectfully, politely," Bob Ostergaard said. "He even offered to pay for gas."
Only after the young man "floored" away in his car did he realize the man was a bad guy, Ostergaard, 83, said.
He also realized that if he got duped, others might, so he called the Green Valley News to share his story.
Ostergaard is a Minnesota resident who winters in Green Valley with his wife, Sherry Machen. A few weeks ago, they decided it no longer made sense to leave their 2013 Honda Accord in Green Valley when they head home every year and they decided to buy an older car.
They listed the Honda on Craigslist, Neighbors.com and in the Green Valley News and were pleasantly surprised at the number of calls they got.
On Jan. 29, a young man who identified himself as Mark Gustavos called and asked if he could take a look at the car that night, Ostergaard said. He explained that he had two jobs and he could only look at the car in the evening.
Ostergaard agreed and the two decided to go for a test drive. They stopped for gas on La Cañada Drive and he turned down Gustavos' offer to buy it.
As they continued their test drive, they struck a deal and Gustavos asked if they could drop by a check cashing place in Tucson.
Gustavos was at the wheel when he pulled over near West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue, saying the trunk lid was ajar, Ostergaard said. Gustavos reassured him that the neighborhood was safe, pointing out two homes where he said his mom and brother lived.
Ostergaard hopped out of the car.
"As soon as the trunk lid was down, he drove off," Ostergaard said. "My first thought was 'Bob, you've been had.'"
After Gustavos "floored it," Ostergaard said he walked to a nearby McDonald's, which was packed with a large group of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A lady in the group loaned him her phone to call 911 and someone else bought him a cup of coffee and something to eat. They also waited an hour with him while he waited for police to arrive.
"They even texted me the next day to say they hoped everything was OK and was going to work out," he said.
Eventually, he also called his wife, who, by that time, had called the authorities, worried sick he'd been gone so long, Ostergaard said.
As it turns out, Gustavos isn't who he said he was at all, Ostergaard said.
Authorities are still looking for the 30-something-year-old. Oh, and the Honda, too.
In hindsight, Ostergaard said the only red flag he can think of pertains to "Gustavos'" transportation. He claimed he'd parked his car around the corner when Ostergaard questioned why he showed up on foot. Now he suspects the thief was probably dropped off by an accomplice.
Ostergaard has chosen to look at the event with a positive light. He wasn't hurt and his car was insured.
"My being naive and dumb was probably a good thing. If I'd suspected something and confronted him, I could've been at risk," he said. "I don't know if he was armed or what he was capable of."
Tucson Police Sgt. Frank Magos said Ostergaard's experience is definitely a unique one. Typically, people selling cars fall victim to fraudulent checks and money orders.
To avoid becoming victimized like Ostergaard, Magos suggested the following: Take someone else with you when you go on a test drive, stay in the vehicle at all times and let someone know where you are going and when you'll be back.
Above all, Magos said, if you get a bad feeling about a transaction, don't ignore it.