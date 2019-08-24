State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldón and Sen. Andrea Dalessandro are termed out in 2020, but voters in Legislative District 2 will see both on their ballots next year.
Gabaldón and Dalessandro, both Democrats who live in Sahuarita, hope to swap jobs. It's not common, but it happens more than people might think.
State law limits a lawmaker to four consecutive two-year terms in the same office — Senate or House. If they stay out of office for an election cycle, they can run for it again. But Gabaldón and Dalessandro won't sit out, and instead will run for seats in the opposite chamber.
Luige del Puerto is associate publisher and editor for Arizona News Service, which produces Arizona Capitol Times, a publication that provides in-depth coverage of the Legislature.
"Typically, a member who has termed out will talk to a district mate and say, 'Can we switch seats?'" del Puerto said. "Typically, they'll do their best to avoid primary fights."
A primary fight could ensue if one candidate has termed out but a fellow party member in the other chamber hasn't — and doesn't want to swap seats.
But for Gabaldón and Dalessandro, the swap is a fairly simple matter. Both will have reached their term limits at the same time. Dalessandro was elected to the House in 2012, and was sworn in the following year along with Gabaldón. But Dalessandro was appointed to the state Senate in early 2014, after Linda Lopez resigned.
State Rep. Gail Griffin, an LD14 Republican, moved this year from the state Senate to House after being termed out. She also served in the House from 1997 to 2001.
"Senate members typically like being in the Senate more so than being in the House," del Puerto said. "You'll see a lot of House members move over to the Senate... A big part of that is fewer members — 30 versus 60 — so you think in terms of concentration of power with 60 members, two representative for each district, the power is a bit dispersed."
Del Puerto said there are pros and cons when it comes to term limits — the loss of institutional knowledge versus opening the door to new perspectives.
He said expertise on some subjects can take years to acquire. "And just when you're understanding it, you're term limited," he said. "Of course, the other side of that is term limits is a means and infusion of fresh blood, if you will, new people. And that kind of a turnover keeps the system alive."
Dalessandro sees preserving institutional knowledge as a benefit to keeping the legislative system working.
"I have a really good memory. I don't know everything, I'm not saying that, but I know what happened in prior sessions with the laws and different outcomes," she said. "And the strength of being able to serve is that you have all these relationships across the aisle."
For Gabaldón, moving to the Senate was a matter of wanting to continue to serve in the Legislature, which would have been put on hold for two years if she stayed in the House.
"It worked out because Sen. Dalessandro is going to be running for the state House," Gabaldón said. "I believe the Senate and the House complement each other so it's not so much a new job but a continuation of what we're doing — advocating and representing our constituency. I think it's a step in the right direction because we'd lose that experience."
In theory, the two legislators could swap seats after reaching term limits again in eight years, but it may not be likely or even possible. Gabaldón said she decides whether to run for re-election term by term and doesn't know if she will switch back to the House in eight years. Dalessandro said with a laugh that she might want to retire by then.
Ultimately, Dalessandro said it may not even be an option for the two to switch because redistricting very likely will change the district's boundaries. They could even end up in different districts, she said. There is also a chance the district could shift politically when redrawn. Before the current boundaries were drawn, Green Valley and Sahuarita were represented in the Legislature by three Republicans. Today, it's three Democrats — Gabaldón, Dalessandro and Rep. Daniel Hernandez.