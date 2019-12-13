Friction continues to be the norm among GVR Board and the CEO as some directors call for more scrutiny of staff.
The tension is also obvious among board members.
During the Dec. 11 meeting, board president Charles Sieck made a motion for staff to turn over more data for review. The request met with opposition from other board members who said it was a burden on staff members and was the will of individual directors, not the entire board. The motion passed, 6-5, with directors on both sides visibly tense.
"There are several things that recently we've requested data from the CEO, and he has respectfully declined to provide it without a motion of the board," Sieck said when introducing the agenda item.
Two of the requests revolved around a 2,755-page PDF file CEO Kent Blumenthal provided the board concerning checks issued from April 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019.
The motion's approval now requires Blumenthal to provide a list of 27 individuals who have corporate credit cards and the corresponding card numbers on or before Dec. 12. The motion stated there had been $588,784 ub credit card expenses on the 27 cards found in the report.
The motion requires Blumenthal to move the check data from the PDF to an Excel spreadsheet. Sieck said the PDF data is needed in a spreadsheet so they can do something more than stare at it.
The final request approved by the board requires Blumenthal to provide a summary of total capital spent on each GVR facility by year, along with depreciation, going back to Jan. 1, 2014.
Tense moments
The motions met with mixed reactions from other directors and with overwhelming opposition from members in attendance who jeered and made loud comments during the session.
Director Denise Nichols opposed the motion. Nichols likened the request for a spreadsheet to asking the staff to provide another document for the personal interests of a few directors.
Sieck said there might be something more to the data that isn't apparent in its current form.
"There could be some of those expenses that are in that 2,755-page report that may need some closer scrutiny," he said.
The statement drew gasps from the attendance.
Nichols questioned the directors' intent behind the data requests and asked why they hadn't tried to sit with Blumenthal to find answers.
"We've asked these questions and we don't get answers," Sieck said.
Blumenthal told the board that he has the right to deny a request from individual directors and ask the board to consider the request as a whole. Blumenthal added that requests should go to him directly and not individual staff members.
Sieck said there was a specific reason some directors wanted to examine the April 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019, timeframe.
"There are certain things that transpired in that timeframe that set this time limit," he said.
Sieck claimed the need for more scrutiny related to signatures and that the data is for directors' understanding of anything that had transpired. He didn't offer details as to what allegedly transpired.
After the meeting, Sieck told the Green Valley News that there had been a $40,000 credit card charge paid off with a check. However, the charge was paid off in a $70,000 payment along with other expenses, he said. Sieck said he doesn't suspect fraud, but that he does want more oversight.
CEO bylaw
The meeting drew about 60 GVR members to the meeting that had several proposed bylaws up for a vote to be placed on the next election ballot.
Only one of five proposed bylaws was approved. The proposed bylaw setting a threshold dollar amount – $2,500 – for when checks would require a board officer to sign with the CEO and when the CEO would be able to sign unilaterally passed 10-2.
A second proposed addition to the ballot related to wording changes in the bylaws failed 7-5 with seven directors in favor of the motion. A proposed bylaw must have a two-thirds approval from directors to make the ballot.
The board tabled the remaining three proposed bylaws after directors opposing the measures said they were rushed and lacked proper review.
Sieck told the board that tabling the bylaws would mean they would not be eligible for membership voting for another year.
The three proposed bylaws – removing the CEO from the board, limiting contract approval not to exceed 10 percent of audited revenue without membership approval and removing the Planning and Evaluation Committee from reporting to the board – will not be on the next election ballot at this point.