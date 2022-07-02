For anyone with an interest in local history from the late 1600s to the late 1800s, a new “What Place Is This?” exhibit at Beth Shalom Temple Center features 18 framed black-and-white photographs illustrating the local Southwest of the past.
Photographer Wayne Gudmundson and historian Dieter Berninger, retired professors at Minnesota State University-Moorhead, illustrated the places “where blood was shed in the course of four centuries of ethnic, cultural and personal conflict that shaped present-day Southern Arizona.”
Photographs include 1751-1752 Arivaca, 1796 San Xavier Del Bac, 1775-1784 Tucson Presidio, 1848 Tumacácori, 1860 Madera Canyon and 1861 Tubac.
A description of an 1860 event in Madera Canyon lays out the abduction of two young women, 22-year-old Larcena Pennington and 11-year-old Mercedes Sais Quiroz, by five Pinal Apaches and how, once discovered, a search party of nearly 60 U.S. troops, Mexicans and native Tohono O’odham men set out to find the women.
Beth Shalom Temple Center gallery committee members Marcia Wiener, Beth Lake and Les Bakke said Bern did the research and Gudmundson took the silver gelatin prints within the past two years.
In an accompanying “What Place Is This?” booklet, retired director of publications at the Arizona Historical Society and editor of The Journal of Arizona History, Bruce J. Dinges, wrote, “In answering the question. ‘What place is this?’ Gudmundson and Berninger remind readers that the past is never really past. People come and go, but the places and their stories remain.”
“What Place Is This?” is taken from a poem by Carl Sandburg titled “Grass,” that begins with:
“Pile the bodies high at Austerlitz and Waterloo.
Shovel them under and let me work—
I am the grass; I cover all.”
“The poem covers massacres. All old battle sites have disappeared,” Lake said of the history behind the photographs.
The exhibit is on loan from the Pima Community College Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery. It is open to the public at Beth Shalom Temple Center on Wednesdays from July 6 through Aug. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. For individual showings by appointment call 520-648-6690 and leave a name and phone number.
