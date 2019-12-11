A resident who lives in southern Green Valley came dangerously close to losing $20,000 after falling victim to a telephone scam. She did end up losing $5,000, however.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, an 85-year-old woman called deputies on Saturday to report a possible fraud incident.
The woman said she'd received a call on Dec. 5 from a man informing her that her identity had been stolen and in order to ensure thieves did not withdraw money from her bank account she need to withdraw it all and mail it to him so it would be safe.
The victim told deputies she sent two packages via Federal Express to a Dollar General store in California to be picked up by the man, according to the report. One of the packages contained $5,000 and was shipped on the 5th; the other contained $15,000 and was sent on Saturday.
She further told deputies she knew the $5,000 package had already been picked up.
Lt. Derek Ogden, commander of the Green Valley substation, said deputies contacted Federal Express and were able to get the second package stopped in Tennessee.