A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday after at least nine vehicles were broken into in Sahuarita.
Police were called to the 18700 block of Avenida Paso Cortito in the Santo Tomas neighborhood at 1:37 a.m. Thursday after a man chased off a person suspected of breaking into a vehicle in a driveway. The incident was captured on a security camera.
Police were unable to find the suspect, but at 6 a.m. they received several reports of vehicles having been rummaged through overnight. Several items, including a firearm, were missing.
Officers arrested the teen at Circle K about 5 a.m. Friday, several hours after he’d been reporting for shoplifting. A search warrant was served at a home Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of Camino Hombre Viejo, also in the Santo Tomas neighborhood.
The teen was booked into Pima County Juvenile detention center on multiple counts of burglary and weapons charges. Officers retrieved several stolen items, including the firearm.