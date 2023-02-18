Shortly after Thursday's incident at Walden Grove High School, reports began circulating on social media that a teacher had fled campus with several students during the lockdown, leaving behind the rest of her classroom.
The Sahuarita Unified School District confirmed Friday they were aware of the reports, and had conducted an investigation into the actions of a “long-term substitute teacher."
On Friday, WGHS Principal Kristen Miller announced the resignation of Engrid Pittenridge, who Miller said in a letter to parents had served as a "long-term substitute teacher" in math classes at the school. Miller said the resignation was effective immediately, and that the teacher would not be returning to the classroom. She made no reference to the lockdown in the letter.
SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela said all parties were involved in discussions about events that transpired Thursday, and the decision to accept Pittenridge's resignation was a "consensus determination."
“There was a time where (Pittenridge) chose to leave the classroom and run from that space, which again, was during what was a very dynamic and stressful time, where you’re having to adapt to changing and uncertain circumstances under a very stressful situation,” Valenzuela said.
Valenzuela confirmed Pittenridge made a decision to leave the classroom during the lockdown and left campus in her vehicle with several students.
A spokesman for the Sahuarita Police Department confirmed that an individual in a vehicle was later tracked down during the lockdown and was found with several students. All individuals were accounted for and safe.
Valenzuela said no students were ever left unsupervised – those from Pittenridge's classroom that remained at the school were left in the care of other faculty and staff members – but the fact that a teacher ultimately made a decision to "separate and mobilize herself away from her students," raised concerns.
"Without judging intention, there was clear evidence that the judgment and the decision-making there was less than sound, in regards to supervising students, and then not following the norms that have been established regarding communication with the school," Valenzuela said, adding that the teacher did not immediately inform SUSD of her whereabouts after leaving campus.
"It just became really clear that it would not be appropriate or prudent to continue her role as a teacher in this school," he said.
“We all acknowledge it was a very difficult and stressful situation, and that things were changing in real-time. Nonetheless, we have an obligation to address what happened, and that’s reflected in the decision that was made. It really was a general concern about her decisions in regards to the supervision of the students, and her associated professional obligations."
Pittenridge has been connected with the school district for at least 10 years.
