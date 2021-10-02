Myrtle died in a hit and run. The car was yellow and several names of suspects had come up.
But who did it? And, why?
Files with clues to the mystery were placed all around an English classroom at Walden Grove High School, with upperclassmen working in groups to piece together the famous scene from “The Great Gatsby.”
It was an early venture into the classic piece of literature students will read in Ashton Gildea’s class when they return from fall break.
It’s this type of interactive learning that earned Gildea recognition as one of the top five teachers in the state and put him in the running for 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year.
“I just think learning is about exploration and when I teach I don’t think of myself as a teacher in the way people view teaching in their heads — I don’t stand at the front of the room very often and just give information,” he said. “I give kids the opportunities to explore, explore skills and use their own strengths to build the standard skills I’m trying to teach them.”
SUSD
Gildea, 30, has taught at Walden Grove for seven years and has served as the head of the English Department for four.
Sahuarita Unified School District was the right fit when it came time to search for his first teaching job.
“I got an interview at Walden and the energy was amazing,” he said. “When I got to do the tour I got to go into different classrooms and it just doesn’t compare to the other high schools who had offered me jobs. I’m glad I made the choice. This is just my vibe.”
Gildea moved to Arizona at age 10 from Massachusetts, completing high school and his bachelor’s degree here before returning to his home state for his master’s.
He started off with a creative writing degree and didn’t figure out his passion for teaching until his senior year in college.
Gildea had begun homeschooling a student to make extra money and because he “wanted to stop working at Chuck E. Cheese.”
“This kid was always very unmotivated, unengaged, and I just got to know him and I figured out how to work with him,” he said. “At the end of that year he was a totally different kid. All of a sudden he’s requesting to read all these hard classics, like he wanted to read ‘Paradise Lost’ — he wanted to read it as a junior.”
“I was like, ‘OK, clearly there’s something here that I should pursue.’”
He was further motivated to return to Arizona after hearing the state’s education reputation come up time and again during his master’s program.
“Arizona is brought up a lot and not in good ways, and I was frustrated to hear, ‘Those Arizona schools, Arizona education,’’ he said. “I kept hearing about this problem, and I’m not saying there aren’t problems with our system. I came back here to try to show people what Arizona education can actually be like.”
Authenticity
What makes a great teacher? Subject-area knowledge, people skills and staying authentic with students, he said.
“You don’t want to worry about them liking you too much, but at the same time you kind of need them to like you,” he said. “Students know when the teacher is trying too hard and then they own you and that can be hard to deal with. When you’re authentic to students then they feel they can be authentic with you and I think that’s the most important thing because they are more likely to tell you, ‘I’m struggling and need help.’”
Junior Aiden Brady, 16, said Gildea helped him deal with shyness during his freshman year.
“I wasn’t very talkative then and he sort of helped me break out of that shell,” he said. “He helps push you a bit more and get more participation so you open up more.”
Brady has him as a teacher this year and said Gildea always takes time to help students individually. He said he’s happy for the nomination as a top teacher and so is his brother.
“I have a brother who really enjoyed him for all four years he had him and he told me a lot about the teacher,” he said. “From day one, I said this is a really good teacher.”
Junior Lupita Kratzer, 17, said Gildea’s interactive style gets her thinking and makes class fun.
“I would say he’s very straight-forward on what he wants done, but also chill,” she said. “He’s chill and cool but if he needs something done, he’ll tell you. I used to hate going to English class but now I’m always excited for English class.”
One of her favorite experiences with Gildea this year has been starting a new tradition — flannel Friday.
“We want it to become a tradition,” she said. “He wears a flannel every Friday.”
Gildea is often looking for ways to connect his students to their community through projects where they take something they are learning about and apply it in a real world way.
One student collected more than 300 donations of clothing for foster children and another group of students collected more than 500 pounds of food for a drive.
“When I taught sophomores, I had them do a passion project where they had to pursue something they are interested in and they had to do a field experience,” he said. “I was able to connect my students with real professionals and some of them chose to do it as their college major. They are seniors now so they are graduating with a college major they chose as sophomores in my class, so that makes me feel really happy.”
Tough cases don’t phase Gildea. When he had a student one year who said their only interest was sleep, Gildea connected them with a friend doing sleep research.
Emotional needs
Gildea said they also talk about current issues in class such as immigration and police brutality.
“I brought in the head guy for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in Arizona one year and he spoke with them,” he said. “Another time, I brought in a local police officer to talk to them about his viewpoint on police brutality and why those events happen sometimes. The students really love it because they get to ask all these questions.”
They talk about the pandemic, too.
With all the challenges it brought, Gildea said some good came out of it. It made him change his teaching style to be more accommodating to students’ emotional needs.
“I feel like it was really hard to connect with the students last year because we started remote, and especially since I had so many new students I hadn’t had before, and over a Zoom call it’s very difficult to get to know each other,” he said. “In the long run, I feel like I made stronger bonds by the end with those students because we got to explore real emotions together. It wasn’t just like, ‘You had a good weekend, a bad one.’ It was like, ‘I’m nervous about dying because there’s so many kids on campus,’ and they wanted to talk about that.”
Junior Spencer Mannor, 16, said Gildea is someone he feels he can talk to, even though it’s his first year with him.
“I’d say he’s mainly a teacher but when he needs to be, he’s also kind of your friend,” he said. “You can talk to him. He’s really nice and he’s really open to helping people. He’s a really good guy.”
English is a favorite subject for Mannor and he said part of the reason he enjoys Gildea’s class is the teaching style.
“He’s a bit more free form and I have a good time in his class,” he said. “I mean, it’s sixth period and you’d expect me to be tired and done with the day, but I like the class.”
Gildea gave a lot of credit to teachers at SUSD who helped show him how to make exploratory learning a possibility, and he’s learned lots of leadership skills along the way.
He said the nomination still feels unreal.
“Part of me is still waiting for that phone call where they go, ‘Whoops, we called the wrong person,’ but it’s validating because I feel like I do put in a lot of work and energy for my students,” he said.
He’s humbled to be in the same list with other amazing teachers in the state and said this is only going to push him to do more.
“It motivates me to continue to get better and I’m the kind of person where if you compliment me it almost makes me uncomfortable because I’m like, now I have to get even better,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m at that standard and going further.”
The winner of the Arizona Teacher of the Year will be announced Oct. 16.