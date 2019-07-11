A 32-year-old Sahuarita resident was arrested Monday night after being accused of threatening a teenager while holding a knife to his throat.
On Monday night, a group of people was gathered at a home in the 700 block of West Cholla Crest Drive when a teenage girl showed her leg tattoo to Michael Manuel, Lt. Sam Almodova said.
Witnesses said the girl's 17-year-old boyfriend confronted Manuel when he touched the tattoo and Manuel responded by grabbing a knife, holding it to the boy's throat and threatening him, Almodova said. Manuel let the boy go and was told to leave, he said.
Officers arrested Manuel at his home and booked him into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of assault and five counts of disorderly conduct.