Nancy Arnold still remembers the first time she met Jean Davis. It was at The Animal League of Green Valley's annual meeting in late 2003, and Davis came by because she was interested in volunteering.
"I remember thinking, 'Oh boy, could we use someone like her,'" Arnold said. "I just knew she had the leadership qualities that we needed."
Arnold, who was operating the league's thrift store, The Attic, asked Davis if she'd be interested in handling intake and adoption duties. Little did she know what would happen over the course of the next 16 years.
"Now I'm always telling people that that day was the day the angels sang for the Animal League," Arnold said. "I just knew we were going to have a good future. She's never let us down, not once."
Davis, who retired from teaching at Continental School after 30 years, leaped at the opportunity to help animals find homes.
She went much further than that, however. Just a little over a year after she began volunteering she became a board member and was voted in as president. It's a position she kept for nearly 15 years, easily volunteering more than 70 hours a week at the non-profit.
On Jan. 1, Davis is handing over the reins to Kim Eisele, who has been on the board since 2012.
Davis decided it was time — but she isn't walking away entirely.
"I can’t just turn it off and say, 'I’m done.' I won’t ever be done, but I’ll be done as far as I want others to be able to move it ahead," she said of the league.
Davis still plans to volunteer as the coordinator of the Vet Care Support For Life for Cats program and the Youth Intern Program – two programs that didn't exist when she came aboard. In fact, TALGV didn't have any programs in 2004.
The beginning
Margaret W. Roesch decided in 1984 to start a program that would allow seniors to leave this world confident that their pets would have a home long after they passed. After overcoming many obstacles, TALGV was finally completed in 2001.
By 2003-04, Roesch had left the organization and TALGV had started taking in stray pets as well.
When Davis came aboard, TALGV had six indoor-outdoor kennels, the building didn't have air conditioning and there was one bathroom. If The Attic brought in $100 in a day, "it was a huge celebration," Davis said.
There was a handful of volunteers, but the organization was "headless," Davis said. When Arnold asked her to take on intake and adoption duties, Davis said she jumped right in.
Before long, she had a veterinarian lined up to exam and vaccinate incoming strays and she set up adoption policies. All animals coming into the shelter also began being spayed and neutered.
"I went up to the Humane Society and I asked if they’d give me copies of their adoption documents and they were very nice about it. Then I contacted Best Friends and I asked them the same. I took from those and developed our first adoption policy," she said.
The TALGV's motto became "A Home for Every Pet," and adoptable animals began appearing weekly in the Green Valley News. Davis also took it upon herself to create bylaws, policies and procedures to pitch to the board.
"I got here and just saw things to do and there was nobody here to say 'Don’t,'" Davis said.
Finances were tight, but she and the other volunteers found a way to keep going.
"There were people I would call to sponsor an animal so we could take it in because otherwise we would have sent it up to the Humane Society," she said.
In 1994, TALGV adopted out 96 animals. This year, that number will be well over 800. Their biggest year was 2017, when they adopted out 1,068 pets.
As the number of strays increased, space got tighter. The building Roesch left in her will to TALGV in 2007 was no longer sufficient. In 2008, they built a 2,400-square-foot addition with the help of donors and fundraising activities.
That wouldn't be the end. Under Davis' leadership, TALGV continued to add more and more programs, drawing more volunteers and more pets.
Among the programs:
•Pet therapy: Many of the pets at the shelter visit senior living homes to provide comfort.
• Community Outreach Program: In 2006, the program began offering veterinary assistance for the pets of low-income families. In 2008, the program expanded and began offering free and low-cost spay and neuter services.
• In 2008, TALGV expanded its foster program to care for more animals. They also started a training program to make dogs more adoptable.
• Vet Care Support for Life: When residents adopt pets 10 years old or older, TALGV pays for certain services and treatments the pets may need during their lifetime. They include ongoing vet prescribed medications, X-rays, lab work, dental care, palliative care medications, insulin and syringes, euthanasia and cremation.
• Youth Internship Program: Since 2011, teenagers have been putting in several hours a week during a nine-week summer internship program. They help with everything from socializing the no-kill shelter's dogs and cats to cleaning their respective rooms and feeding them.
In 2011, The Attic doubled its space by adding 850 square feet. A new cat wing of 12 suites, a medical room and a kitchen, offices, adoption rooms, a technology suite and a multi-purpose room was added in 2013. And, in 2017, a 500-square-foot cat meet-and-greet room was added.
The league has over 600 volunteers who do everything. Some clean litter boxes and pick up dog poop. Others walk dogs and help them become social. Specially trained volunteers give shots and draw blood. Other volunteers foster animals, run the office and work in The Attic.
Jean's legacy
Arnold describes Davis as a "big picture, foresight person" who always supported those around her. Thirteen-year board member Georgia Puttock agreed.
"She's just a really nice person and so welcoming," she said. "She's always guiding us in a very kind way."
Linda Moser began volunteering at TALGV in 2003, and was on the board for six years. She remembers there was a time or two in the early days when she was told not to come in because the shelter had zero animals.
The growth and success of the league is due in large part to Davis, she said.
"Ninety-five percent of it is Jean. She's been a great inspiration and she's such a motivator," Moser said. "Her sense of caring for people and animals is an inspiration. It makes volunteers and the community want to do more."
So many of the programs instituted under Davis are just now being implemented at other shelters, Moser said. Davis is just a unique individual with an incredible work ethic, she said.
"I always tell her to get a life and she just says, 'The life I have is the life I love,'" Moser said.
Davis is quick to credit the volunteers with the success of TALGV. She says she merely recognized their good ideas and did what she could to bring them to fruition.
"I didn’t do any one thing. I think I was listening for ideas and reinforcing them. Getting together and seeing if this will work," Davis said. "The only one that was 'mine' was the Youth Intern Program and that came out of my educational background."
The YIP program was actually met with resistance at first. Many of the volunteers didn't think they'd have anything in common with the teenagers.
Then, one of the program's most vocal opponents came to her one day, Davis said. She recalls her exact words.
”Jean! Jean! They’re done cleaning, all of the litter boxes are clean. Everything is done. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.”
Every once in a while, Davis is asked if she's a vet. She always laughs because she can still recall the early days when she wasn't sure how to spell diarrhea, Chihuahua or shepherd.
Arnold said Davis is one of the hardest-working people she's ever met.
"She's highly intelligent and kind," Arnold said. "She's just a wonderful person and I think she just wants to leave as a legacy kindness."
Over the years, the idea of paying people in certain roles has come up, Davis said. She's always fought against it.
Being able to tell people the shelter is all-volunteer is a big selling point when it comes to donations, she said.
"I always tell people we get lots of puppy kisses and lots of purrs, but we do not get any monetary remuneration," Davis said. "Being an advocate for some of those things is one of the things I think I’ve done pretty well."
There is a more important reason for remaining an all-volunteer organization, though, she said.
"The biggest argument is we couldn’t do what we are doing (if we had to pay people). What we are doing is expensive. The Outreach Program? My God, it’s several hundred thousand dollars. It’s huge what we’re spending on these programs. The Vet Care for Life and every time we talk about this it always comes up, too," Davis said.
In recent years, TALGV has become somewhat of a victim of its own success. In 2017, for the first time, expenses outpaced donations.
The league, which has an annual budget of roughly $1 million, has reduced the number of services under the Vet Care for Life program. In addition, in 2018 they temporarily stopped taking in large dogs because of financial and space reasons. They've also begun asking pet owners participating in the Community Outreach program to start paying a small co-pay.
Still, Davis is confident the league will continue to be around for a long time. She's sure those who follow her will do whatever is needed to continue caring for pets.
As for her retirement plans? Davis said she will now have the time to take better care of her ailing back. She'll also be able to work on some home projects with her husband, Chet.
And, it will probably come as no surprise, but she'll be adopting a cat to join her menagerie. She's been so busy, she's not been able to have a cat for fear it would escape out her doggy door.
One thing is for sure, she'll still be a fixture at the league.
"I don’t do leisure well. It’s like the adage, 'Find the work you love and you’ll never work another day in your life,' Davis said. "I have been very fortunate to have had two of those. My teaching career and this."