For many pet owners, the companionship of their dog or cat is a gift. But does a pet make a good Christmas present?
Animal rescues including The Animal League of Green Valley and the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter in Tucson say no, though there are alternatives.
Pima Animal Care Center, the county-run facility, said a pet given as a gift can be successful if done the right way. Some national animal advocacy groups have even changed their tune over time.
In 2013, the ASPCA learned in a study that 86% of pets given as gifts in the previous 10 years were still in the home, and that 96% of people who had received a pet as a gift thought it increased or had no impact on their love of their pet.
Animal League
TALGV President Kim Eisele said she understands where people are coming from, but there is more to giving someone a pet than the cute reveal.
“They think it's a great idea — how fun would it be to open a basket and there's a puppy inside,” she said. “It sounds great, but there's too much that can go wrong.”
The Animal League has a policy of not allowing people to adopt pets as gifts for others.
“We feel very strongly that the person raising and taking care of an animal needs to pick out the animal," Eisele said. "I might think I know the kind of cat my dad likes, but I could try and guess and be off the mark."
Along with the importance of the connection between a person and their pet, Eisele said TALGV takes care to ensure the adopted animals fit in with their new family.
“With gifted pets, there’s a really good chance the animal will come back and we try to avoid animals being returned,” she said. “People might say their children have been wanting a dog so they get one for Christmas, but with some dogs we don't know how they will respond to kids. Some dogs are afraid of children.”
The financial responsibility of a pet is also a serious commitment, and Eisele said it's another reason its best that a person makes the choice of pet ownership for themselves.
“Especially in this day and age, the cost of going to the vet…” she said. “If you adopt a puppy from us you get booster shots, spay and neuter and then you are on your own for 12, 13, 14 years. All it takes is one bite from a rattlesnake and it’s thousands. There's so much to think about when adopting for yourself, let alone others.”
She said the better way to approach gifting a pet would be paying for the adoption fee. The person would still need to meet their adoption eligibility requirements.
“Buy a stuffed animal dog or cat and give it to the person with a little note that says, ‘If you decide you want to adopt, we’ll help pay the adoption fee. We felt that the kindest thing to do would let you decide what animal you want,’” she said. “There are cute ways to still do it.”
“Anyone who owns a pet knows how special that first meeting is, what draws you to that animal, and everyone should have that chance. It's a special moment.”
Hermitage Cat Shelter
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter in Tucson is a cat sanctuary. They also caution people against gifting pets for the holidays.
Development and Communication Coordinator Diane Siefkes said the shelter is closed during holidays partly because they don’t allow it.
“It’s too stressful on the animal and on the people, which could lead to them being returned," she said. "Christmas morning is chaotic and cats get freaked out in a new environment. Cats don't like that.”
She said their shelter is no-kill, with some cats that will likely live there their whole lives. They do background checks on potential adopters and want to ensure cats go to the right homes.
“You can't just take a cat, so I’d recommend you give the money to the person who wants the cat and we work with that person,” she said. “We vet adopters and we want to make sure our cats go to the right place. We want them to be happy and healthy.”
She said adoption is a great idea and the better gift would be taking care of the adoption fee, or even making a donation to the shelter itself.
PACC
While Pima County Animal Care Center does not have a policy specific to gifting pets for the holidays, they recommend gifting someone the adoption fee or gift card for pet supplies.
Public Information Officer Kayleigh Murdock said a $50 Visa gift card earmarked for adoption-related costs can be a good alternative.
“Let them come in to pick a pet and create that connection themselves, let them make the choice,” she said. “Not everyone is ready for pet ownership, even though it comes from a good place."
Murdock said there are many considerations when one decides to adopt.
“We want to think of the pet, because not just any pet is going to fit in any home,” she said. “You need to consider a person's lifestyle, because if you work 12 hours a day a puppy may not be the best idea, no matter how cute they are.”
Murdock said pets can be gifted during the holidays if it is done the right way.
“It doesn't need to have a negative stigma if it's done correctly,” she said. “Let the person think about it and choose the pet that’s best for them.”
“Lots of pets need homes and a gifted pet can be a great thing if it’s set up well. It's something people need to think through thoroughly, but, if it’s done responsibly, we’re good with it.”