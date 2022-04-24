A new cell tower could be coming to Green Valley on San Ignacio Golf Club property, but any real steps toward the proposed construction are still months away.
Bill O’Malley, chair of Green Valley Council’s Planning and Architecture Committee, told homeowners at Thursday’s Board of Representatives meeting that a contractor representing T-Mobile reached out with interest in building a cell tower off of Camino del Sol.
The proposed site for the tower would be on San Ignacio Golf Club property, near the maintenance building.
A 58-foot cell tower operated by Verizon sits in the parking lot of San Ignacio Golf Club – about a quarter-mile north of the site proposed for the T-Mobile tower.
Many residents in the nearby San Ignacio Heights subdivision previously voiced concerns about the Verizon tower’s proximity to homes and its impact on property values, but after some delays, supervisors eventually approved that tower in 2016.
Artistic simulations of the T-Mobile tower – which are available for view at the Green Valley Council’s offices – describe a 65-foot structure with six antennas camouflaged as a pine tree.
The initial plans also show the tower to be surrounded by an 8-foot block wall compound, which would match the existing golf course maintenance building next to it. Although the tower would be operated by T-Mobile, O’Malley said it would have capacity for other carriers.
At Thursday’s meeting, O’Malley emphasized that the build would require a conditional use permit from Pima County, which is about a six-month process and involves additional notification to nearby homeowners and public hearings.
“So, we’re very early in the process. There will be lots of chances for input before it eventually would go before the Board of Supervisors for action,” O’Malley said.
“We do appreciate the applicant has come to us very early in the process. They have not started any of the process with Pima County yet and they purposely came to us to seek input from neighbors,” he said.
In a statement, T-Mobile said they will continue to work with their Green Valley partners on the proposal, adding that the new cell tower would improve coverage in the area.
“While there are other cell towers in the vicinity, this proposed site will improve T-Mobile’s coverage and speeds in the area for both 4G LTE and 5G service,” the statement read.
In the weeks ahead, O’Malley said his committee plans to host individual meetings and gather input from the homeowners mostly closely affected, including the subdivisions of San Ignacio Ridge, San Ignacio Heights, San Ignacio Vistas, San Ignacio Vistas II and San Ignacio Golf Estates.
Representatives from those HOAs did not respond to an earlier invitation to attend an initial meeting with the developer, O’Malley said. One representative from San Ignacio Heights, however, did speak up during Thursday’s meeting.
“I would say this probably doesn’t affect us because in order to see that cell tower, you’d have to look through the cell tower that’s already on the golf course parking lot now," he said.