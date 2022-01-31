If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Continental Elementary School District’s annual fundraiser, the Sweet Art Gala, will take place Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center.
This year there will be an in-person gala and an online auction. The gala is hosted by the Continental School District Educational Foundation and all proceeds support the school.
The in-person gala will feature music by Continental students, live art, raffles, snacks and a no-host bar. They will also have an online auction that opens for bidding Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and ends Feb. 12 at midnight. The auction will be available at 32auctions.com/csf2022. The auction will include items like gift baskets from local businesses, artwork and their traditional middle school art piece.
This year, eighth-grade students have taken black and white photos representing the theme “make your ordinary day extraordinary.” They will be put together into a collaborative art piece.
Proceeds from the gala support goals of the CSDEF like collecting $6,000 for teacher mini-grants, $5,000 for an outdoor music classroom, $1,500 to the school library, $5,000 for an artist in residence program, collaborative school art projects and more.
Those who are interested in being a sponsor or who would like to donate items can contact event chair Julie Ciruli at JPC559@aol.com or 520-223-6475.
