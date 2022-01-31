Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Continental Elementary School District’s annual fundraiser, the Sweet Art Gala, will take place Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center.

This year there will be an in-person gala and an online auction. The gala is hosted by the Continental School District Educational Foundation and all proceeds support the school.

The in-person gala will feature music by Continental students, live art, raffles, snacks and a no-host bar. They will also have an online auction that opens for bidding Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and ends Feb. 12 at midnight. The auction will be available at 32auctions.com/csf2022. The auction will include items like gift baskets from local businesses, artwork and their traditional middle school art piece.

This year, eighth-grade students have taken black and white photos representing the theme “make your ordinary day extraordinary.” They will be put together into a collaborative art piece.

Proceeds from the gala support goals of the CSDEF like collecting $6,000 for teacher mini-grants, $5,000 for an outdoor music classroom, $1,500 to the school library, $5,000 for an artist in residence program, collaborative school art projects and more.

Those who are interested in being a sponsor or who would like to donate items can contact event chair Julie Ciruli at JPC559@aol.com or 520-223-6475.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?