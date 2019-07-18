The Sahuarita Police Department dealt with an apparent “swatting” call July 11.
Someone called 911 around 8 p.m. saying he was going to blow up a house in the 300 block of East Camino Limon Verde, Lt. Sam Almodova said.
Officers had everyone evacuate the home, but found nothing suspicious, he said.
One of the residents in the home is an online gamer and police believe the caller was participating in “swatting” – a form of harassment where a caller makes false claims in an attempt to get an emergency response from a SWAT team.