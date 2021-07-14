A Sahuarita woman was in stable condition Tuesday evening after she was hit by a vehicle after checking her mailbox.
The woman, in her 60s, was hit by a full-size SUV going about 20 mph in the 2400 block of East Canyon Crossing Drive in Quail Creek, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
Witnesses said she was walking back from the mailboxes shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by the westbound vehicle and thrown to the side. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to GVFD.