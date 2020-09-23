A 79-year-old Green Valley resident's SUV exiting southbound Interstate 19 at Esperanza Boulevard left the off-ramp over an embankment, hitting Arizona Family Restaurant's fence before coming to stop Wednesday morning.
According to the Green Valley Fire District, the man said his brakes failed as he exited the freeway and tried to avoid cars in front of him at the bottom of the off-ramp.
The single-vehicle incident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m., and the car came to a stop on an embankment at the southern end of the restaurant in a declining position.
The man was not injured and was the only person in the car.
The car was stabilized so it wouldn't roll into Esperanza Boulevard, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety officers could investigate.