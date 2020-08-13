Growing up, Sara Mora loved school. She loved the connections with her teachers, the learning experience and even used to assign her little brother homework assignments for fun.
Mora’s been a teacher for 11 years now, nine of those in the Sahuarita Unified School District, where she graduated from Sahuarita High School.
Helping young people find their passions is a blessing to Mora, and her dedication to her students and the school is being recognized as one of 10 finalists for the Arizona Educational Foundation’s 2021 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s one of those moments I’ve dreamed about.”
The recognition is a bit of a full-circle moment as watching an Arizona Teacher of the Year speak while she was a student at the University of Arizona helped cement her pursuit of an education career.
“I remember sitting in that hall thinking I'm in the right place at the right moment and I was supposed to be here listening to this person,” she said. “That’s what propelled me forward and that's where it ignited. It’s why I'm a nerd and thought, could I ever go to that level of being Arizona Teacher of the Year?”
Mora teaches Career and Technical Education at Wrightson Ridge School, a pilot program started last year designed to introduce middle school students to trade professions like culinary arts or engineering.
It’s a glimpse into SUSD’s CTE classes at the high school level.
“After high school, you have many options...you can go to college, you can go into the workplace, you can go into CT fields,” she said. “Once kids know that, it gives them more options. As a kid you hear more often, go to college, but we’re no longer in a society where you have to do that to do well in life.”
Students participate in career-focused stations where they get a mix of digital learning and hands-on experience. They can choose two potential career paths each semester.
For Mora, helping show middle schoolers a variety of career options can expand their horizons.
“I’m passionate about working with students and finding their gifts and what they are passionate about,” she said. “We have so many careers out there and this gives kids time to slow down and explore these options without the pressure of, ‘Oh, my gosh, I'm graduating in six months and I still don't know what I need to do in my life or what I want to do.’”
This school year, she’s focusing on adapting the class to the virtual world and remaining flexible but focused on goals.
Lots of roles
By her own definition, Mora wears many hats in education.
She has a focus on technology and helps teachers at the school with technical support. At the district she’s also a technology professional development facilitator, part of the technology coaching team. She's a member of the Education Association and the Sahuarita Enrichment foundation, programs which support teachers and students.
She also usually advises a club and this year it will be the makerspace and the video club.
Mora’s used to the busy pace and when asked what she does in her free time she chuckled.
“I do what I can when I can and some days I can't do it all, I have to put some things on the back burner at times,” she said. “I have a supportive husband and son who put up with my meetings. My son jokes that I love meetings.”
Shelly Lizardi, principal of Wrightson Ridge School, said Mora’s dedication to helping others makes her deserving of the recognition and she’s the person who comes to mind when she envisions “a perfect teacher.”
“She exemplifies the true definition of kindness with her willingness to help all those around her whether it is a student or a staff member,” she said. “Her passion for helping others has helped mold her into a teacher that has built positive relationships with her students while providing engaging lessons that establish essential foundational knowledge for each learner.”
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said he's proud to have her in the district.
"Sara's innovative practice, tireless dedication and student-centered commitment exemplify the highest ideals of our noble profession," he said.
Mora said her years teaching have helped her gain more confidence, learn to advocate for herself and the value of building strong connections with students and their families.
“Parents and teachers are on the same team and in the beginning of your teaching career you're so worried because you want parents to like you and your students to be engaged and enjoy the class,” she said. “As the years move forward truly, you see it’s a team effort. I can do only so much, the parents can only do so much and together we’re that much stronger.”
What to look for
She said some of the best traits she sees in a teacher and strives for herself are flexibility, fairness, consistency, communication and the right amount of friendliness.
“Making relationships a priority...parents want teachers to make their child feel special,” she said. “ I’m one of those people where my smile is stuck on my face and it makes such a big difference when someone is uncertain or scared.”
When Mora isn’t busy teaching or helping the district, she likes spending time with family and said they love travel.
Mora wanted to acknowledge the hard work of three SUSD teachers who also were nominated to apply for Teacher of the Year: Christine Garcia, Amy Kueck and Nataly Van Alstine.
Next, Mora and the other finalists will go through a final interview process before the top teacher of the year is chosen.
The final awards ceremony will air Oct. 23.