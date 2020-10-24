The Sahuarita Unified School District said football players, coaches and trainers must be tested every week for COVID-19 as a requirement to practice or play games.
SUSD announced the protocol this week, sending parents of athletes consent forms giving the school permission to test them and to receive the test results.
At this point, football will be the only sport requiring testing.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district has had meetings with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, sports leadership at the school, other districts and the Pima County Health Department to determine how to implement the fall sports season.
“Football presents a unique challenge because it is a full-contact sport and the nature of the sport is close proximity," he said.
On Oct. 14, the Pima County Health Department sent a letter to school districts recommending sports not resume until the county is in a minimal transmission level, defined as fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people. The AIA also recommended waiting until minimal transmission, but defined that as fewer than 75 cases.
"I asked what we might be able to do to find a solution to safety and playing football and one thing I heard from county staff is testing is a valuable tool," Valenzuela said. He reached out to Dr. Rodolfo Jimenez, CEO at United Community Health Center, a couple weeks ago to begin discussing the possibility of COVID-19 testing for football players.
“I told him about our journey and humbly asked him, given the scarce resources, that we had built a six- to seven-week game schedule and were considering the testing of our student athletes and coaches in the course of the season on a weekly basis,” he said. UCHC has had a partnership with SUSD and has provided several testing opportunities for staff for free to the district; it liked the sports plan and is testing for athletes for free.
Wendy Kibby, chief operations officer for UCHC, said the athlete testing is funded by UCHC through federal funds earmarked for the pandemic.
UCHC will be sending staff to Walden Grove and Sahuarita High School on Mondays to provide the tests in a mobile RV unit procured for COVID-19 and flu testing and immunization. They are using BD Veritor Point of Care Rapid tests, which yield results in about 15 minutes. Valenzuela said they will administer about 175 tests each Monday.
Anyone who gets a positive result will need to quarantine and the school will do contact tracing.
Though a positive result from a player might not warrant a full team quarantine, the district is prepared to do it if needed.
“It depends on the number of individuals who have been in close proximity with that person,” Valenzuela said. “We are trying to minimize the likelihood of spread that could quarantine a whole team, but it’s a possibility.”
Two private schools in Pima County have begun competitive seasons and one of them, Salpointe Catholic High School, has had to place its varsity football team in a 14-day quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test.
While there are multiple agencies providing recommendations, each school district determines its own sports policies.
SUSD’s first football games of the season will take place on Oct. 30, though the schedule is subject to change.