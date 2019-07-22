Two people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board and will be interviewed July 31 by a panel chosen by SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela and board president John Sparks.
Denise Reis and Megan Jove have applied for the seat left vacant when Dalia Zimmerman resigned effective June 3. After the interviews, the panel will make a recommendation to Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams.
Both candidates filled out a questionnaire as part of the application process. The following is taken from the questionnaires.
Jove, who has been living in Arizona three years, has a BA in political science from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, She earned a Master's in Education from the University of La Verne in La Verne, California, in 2005, and has taken 40 hours of coursework toward a Ph.D. in education.
Jove most recently worked for the Tucson Unified School District as a fifth-grade teacher. Prior to that, she worked in McAllen, Texas, as a "student-centered, inquiry-based lead teacher," where she provided professional development to teachers and administrators. She was also a fifth-grade teacher in Texas.
Jove said she applied for the position because she has four children attending SUSD schools and believes she can provide different input since she's a parent and taxpayer and has worked as a teacher and administrator.
Reis, a 41-year resident of Arizona, has a BS in agriculture, agricultural education and agricultural technology management information systems.
Reis has had a contract with the Arizona Future Farmers of America, Career and Technical Education Student Organization for nine years. According to her questionnaire, she's responsible for electronically scoring the majority of their state-level competitions.
She was a substitute teacher for the Continental School District in 2004, and she spent a year as an eighth-grade/science teacher at Continental. She was a substitute teacher for SUSD and Continental in 2006-09.
Reis said she's been thinking about becoming a school board member for some time because she's a strong believer in public schools. "In today's climate, I feel we need strong school boards to combat the tremendous amount of misinformation about public schools," she wrote.