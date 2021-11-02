If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sahuarita Unified School District is consolidating about 90 percent of its bus routes because of a lack of drivers.
Project R.O.A.R. (Route Optimization and Realignment) will use central locations, such as neighborhood parks, as bus stops to help consolidate routes. Revisions will affect bus stop locations, pick-up and drop-off times, and, likely, the bus route numbers.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said he believes the plan is a “win-win” for everyone, and said it will be implemented gradually, not at all once.
“From our standpoint, we are focusing on managing exceptions, seeing what adjustments need to be made, and possible challenges," he said. "We’ll have some format starting at individual schools and moving forward.”
SUSD has 68% of the drivers needed to cover all its routes and has 20 vacancies.
Valenzuela said they have been aware of bus driver staffing for a while and have been discussing solutions over the last few months "in terms of scheduling, outreach and recruiting."
Valenzuela said they have used other staff at times to fill in on routes, and if, for example, they have to use a mechanic as a substitute driver often, it could cause disruptions to their normal operations over time.
SUSD sent a letter on Oct. 28 to families explaining the upcoming changes. It’s estimated changes won’t occur until Nov. 8, and families will be notified of the changes affecting them by the transportation department. SUSD’s online bus route system, infofinderi, will also be updated.
Valenzuela does not anticipate any family having to go drastically out of their way to new centralized stops.
The problem isn't unique to Sahuarita. In a joint survey published in August by three national school-transportation groups, 78% of respondents said it’s getting “much worse” or “a little worse,” and 51% said their shortage was “severe” or “desperate.”
According to national reports, there are also driver shortages in other public and private industries.
The Next Generation in Trucking Association estimated that the trucking industry is short 68,000 drivers this year.
Valenzuela said some school districts across the country have called upon the National Guard to help with their shortages, though he doesn’t see that being needed at SUSD.
SUSD offers paid training for bus drivers, which averages three weeks to a month to complete. Those interested in applying can go to susd30.us/bus-driver.
