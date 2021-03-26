Sahuarita Unified School District will bring middle and high school students back to campus for full, in-person learning on April 5.
K-5 students returned Monday as part of a phased return from the hybrid learning model.
In an announcement Friday, the district cited positive COVID-19 trends and their own mitigation procedures as reasons to bring the older students back.
Students will still be required to wear masks, as indicated in the Arizona Department of Health Service's Emergency Measure 2020-04, which remains in effect.