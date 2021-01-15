Wrightson Ridge School teacher Sara Mora said it was an honor to represent Pima County teachers at the official start of Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.
The Sahuarita Unified School District teacher received her COVID-19 vaccine at Tucson Medical Center alongside an older resident and a Sheriff's deputy, representing the three major groups falling in that phase.
“It was exciting to get the vaccine because it's another step toward getting our students safely back in schools which is what every teacher deep down really wants,” she said. “I felt honored to get to represent not only my school district but my profession.”
Phase 1B includes educators, protective service personnel and those age 75 and older, with those 85 and up prioritized.
Mora, who was named among Arizona's top five teachers in 2020, saw the event as a sign of good things to come with the safe reopening of in-person classes and gaining control over the virus.
“I want to thank parents for all their hard work in supporting teachers these last couple of months," she said. "I thank teachers for stepping out of their comfort zones and for adapting so quickly. I feel like the end is in sight. Hopefully, it happens sooner rather than later.”