Preliminary numbers for the fall semester indicate the number of SUSD students failing at least one class has more than doubled over last year.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said they evaluated grades of middle and high school students and found that 28 percent are failing at least one class now. Last year at this time, it was 13 percent.
Final numbers won't be available until early January, but failing grades are growing across the state and country.
Earlier this month, Tucson Unified School District reported failing grades increased by 49 percent among middle and high school students.
Valenzuela attributed the uptick in the Sahuarita Unified School District to the pandemic and changes it has caused to students in their classrooms and home lives.
“There’s been a lot theorized about the potential impact of pandemic-related disruption upon student learning so we’ve been watching and it’s not surprising, even though it’s concerning,” he said. “Our basic takeaway is for most students their academic achievement is correlated to the amount of time they spend in school.”
Along with students spending less time physically in the classroom, Valenzuela said stresses outside of the classroom likely play a part.
“When students are at home more, operating more independently, their ability to succeed when there is possibly a diminished sense of adult oversight or supervision, it makes sense,” he said.
Valenzuela said the pandemic has also highlighted how much internet connectivity and access to devices can affect academic success, and students who do not have equal access can fall behind.
The district has worked to address that divide by partnering with the Better Together Coalition’s Connect Our Students Project to help provide free or low-cost internet access to students with financial need or in a rural area. The district has also ensured students have chromebooks.
Attendance at the district has also been down. The district cited absenteeism at the high schools as part of the reason for deciding on Dec. 3 to have high school students return to virtual learning to end the semester. During the first week of December, the absence rate at the high schools averaged 30 percent. K-8 schools had an absence rate of 10 percent.
Valenzuela said given the circumstances of the year, the district has been focused on academic accountability while providing flexibility and grace. Students have been given opportunities to turn in assignments late, retake tests, redo assignments and they have been offered extra help.
Per state law, students who miss more than 10 days of school without informing the district must be withdrawn and will not receive credit for the classes they've missed. Students who lose credits due to absences may go through an appeal process.
SUSD adjusted its extenuating-circumstances clause in its attendance policy to allow more flexibility in the credit appeal process.
Moving into the next semester, and even years to come, Valenzuela said they have to find a way to get students caught up.
“Perhaps just as concerning is what those grades mean, and if students are dealing with learning loss associated with this disruption what can we do moving forward,” he said.
He said they have developed more extensive after-school learning and will continue to look for ways to catch students with failing grades up.
“We need to create more time in an effort to close the gaps and they won’t be closed overnight," he said. "Over time we can recover the losses and continue on a positive trajectory.”