After seeing a large decrease in enrollment in September, Sahuarita Unified School District’s decline is beginning to flatten.
The district’s most recent enrollment report Nov. 18 showed SUSD had lost four students since Oct. 28. It’s the lowest drop this school year after discovering it had lost nearly 600 students over the summer.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the governing board had been tracking enrollment prior to the pandemic but this year’s nine percent drop was new.
“It’s been a fairly predictable pattern over time," he said, adding, "We’re obviously watching this with a lot of attention and striving to stabilize the enrollment numbers.”
School districts across Pima County and the nation have notched enrollment declines. Valenzuela attributed the drops to the pandemic and parents making decisions about their child’s schooling they may not have considered before, such as home schooling.
Since September’s dramatic drop from May, the district has continued to lose students every month but in much smaller numbers.
From Sept. 9 to Oct. 14, the district lost 33 students, and from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, it lost eight.
Specific schools are still seeing some drops, but a number of those students have moved to or from the district’s fully online Digital Pathways Academy.
“There’s been a significant level of flow between digital pathways and the hybrid,” Valenzuela said. “We’ve really strived to provide parents and students as much flexibility as possible as things change, we’ve tried to give them latitude to move to different programs.”
He said shifts to and from hybrid and the digital academy can be a challenge, as too large of a shift could affect staffing and resources.
Valenzuela said the district has submitted its application for a stability grant from the state which would ensure it would not lose more than two percent of its budget compared to last year.
He said he expects to receive the funding and the allocation amount should be solidified by the end of the month.
“It’s a bridge or safety net to preserve programs and staffing at the school district and maintain levels of service and education,” he said. “It is important to utilize this time to return our enrollment numbers at least up to the point of neutral.”
He said the money would essentially “backfill” lost budget capacity as a result of enrollment declines and they could use the funds for staffing-related costs, like benefits and salaries, and some other COVID-19 related expenses.
However, the grant has a time frame and the district will need to keep its enrollment numbers up as they move into the next school year.
“The economic stability grant has a window of time, it’s just for this year,” he said. “We’re looking to next year because that money wouldn’t be there. Hopefully, we can get to the level we were over the last years.”
The Governor's Office announced Thursday that it has begun the process to distribute $370 million in stabilization grant funding.