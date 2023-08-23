SUSD line.JPG (copy)

Sahuarita Unified School District's biggest project for the Prop. 401 bond would be a new, small performing arts theater at Walden Grove High School. The District Auditorium, pictured, seats 1,200. 

The Sahuarita Unified School District says a $50 million bond it's asking voters to approve Nov. 7 would bring improvements and upgrades to every school.

From major projects like a new performing arts theater to renovations that include flooring and painting, school leadership said the dollars could bring “total transformational change” to the district.



