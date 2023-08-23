The Sahuarita Unified School District says a $50 million bond it's asking voters to approve Nov. 7 would bring improvements and upgrades to every school.
From major projects like a new performing arts theater to renovations that include flooring and painting, school leadership said the dollars could bring “total transformational change” to the district.
Here’s what you need to know.
What will it buy?
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said they turned to the community and internal stakeholders such as staff to determine the greatest needs and collected more than 700 recommendations.
The bond would address seven key areas: Technology, facility renovations, classrooms, outdoor facilities, security, expansion of classrooms, and furniture and equipment.
The most costly project would be a 500-seat performing arts theater at Walden Grove High School that could be used by all schools and the community. It is projected to cost up to $11 million.
The existing District Auditorium seats 1,200 and was built in the late 1970s.
"Meanwhile, the population of students has increased nine- or ten-fold, so we clearly have a need for more performing arts," Valenzuela said.
SUSD has 6,473 students, up 94 students from a year ago.
Another high-dollar project is replacing the synthetic turf at both high schools.
“The issue is these facilities have a relatively clearly defined shelf life and we are at the end of it,” Valenzuela said. “We just finished investing in a refresh of the stadium and made some deep-cleaning modifications and some renovations on the facilities so it’s still able to safely function, but it's toward the end of its lifespan.”
The estimated cost to replace the SHS field is $500,000 to $600,000. The cost at Walden Grove would be higher, about $1.3 million, because the SHS field has a strong foundation; WGHS would need additional preparation.
Lower cost items covered by the bond include: replacing 15-year-old security cameras; expanding two early childhood center classrooms to accommodate more students; expansion of the NJROTC space; and expansion of Wrightson Ridge School by about six new classrooms, depending on cost.
Districtwide project with lower price tags include: replacing flooring, painting, weatherization, upgrading classrooms with electronic boards, upgrading instructional technology, digital curriculums, furniture and fine arts equipment like musical instruments.
Previous bonds
Voters approved a $25 million bond in 2017 to build Wrightson Ridge School.
Valenzuela said about $5 million was used to demolish portable classrooms and $20 million went toward the construction of the school.
In 2009, SUSD passed a $27 million bond that included the swimming pool, supplementing construction costs provided through the School Facilities Board for construction of WGHS and capital improvements.
Valenzuela said the district is working to pay down the bond debt and the interest that comes with it.
“There's about $6 million that we are planning to close out in the next year, 2024,” he said. “The outstanding debt from all previous bond projects, 2009, 2017 and any residual, the current debt we have at this time we anticipate paying off in the next 10 to 12 years.”
Valenzuela said thanks to retirement of debt, old debt refinancing and population growth in Sahuarita, they do not anticipate the bond would increase the school tax rate.
The estimated average annual tax rate for the proposed bond authorization is $0.81 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.
If it doesn't pass
Valenzuela said if the bond does not pass, they will continue to focus on capital improvements, but the transformational change across the entire district would be hindered.
“If this were not to pass, our focus on facilities and quality does not change, we just have a relatively small amount of what we get in terms of capital outlay dollars in the state formula,” he said. “We would use that resourcefully to address capital type issues, improvement in facilities like roofs and floors, but it's not anywhere near on the scale that we can impact transformationally if this passes.”
“We would be back to making small, incremental changes without the ability to make a transformational shift at all schools.”