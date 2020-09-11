The Sahuarita Unified School District has seen a dramatic nine percent drop in enrollment since May, with two elementary schools seeing the student population nearly cut in half.
The story is the same around Pima County as schools deal with the fallout of a virus that has produced anxious parents and online options that apparently aren't working for a lot of families.
As of Sept. 9, there were 5,865 students enrolled at SUSD’s 10 schools, including the Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, compared to 6,449 students in May. That's a loss of nearly 600 students over the summer.
The largest declines in enrollment were at Sahuarita Primary and Copper View Elementary schools, both down by about 45 percent. Sahuarita Primary, a K-2 school, dropped from 405 students to 224; Copper View went from 596 to 329.
“In general, each year our enrollment has been higher than the previous year as far back as I can remember,” Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said. “This is very much a change for us.”
Valenzuela said the reasons for the decline are continuing to emerge but a lot of it has to do with the pandemic.
“It’s not totally unforeseen,” he said. “It seems it is generally tied to the uncertainty and rapid change and the need for families to make decisions about what's best for them educationally, personally, professionally.”
Valenzuela said some families have moved to home school or programs that specialize in online education and some families have left the area.
“Families may have felt the need to leave in this situation,” he said. “Hopefully, over time as the circumstances change many individuals choose to come back.”
Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams said the trend isn’t unique to SUSD.
“We see that here in Pima County and also see it in our counterparts across the state,” he said. “I think, obviously, COVID is 99.9 percent of all this.”
Williams’ office handles home school affidavits, the document a parent must submit to move their children into homeschool; he said there has been an uptick in affidavits this year. He said the majority of students who have left districts are probably going into home school.
Allison Gentala is a board member for Arizona Families for Home Education, a statewide nonprofit that promotes and provides resources for homeschooling. She said they’ve seen “significantly more” families choosing to homeschool this year.
“Mostly what we’re hearing from parents is it’s the uncertainty, not knowing if they should jump back in or what happens if cases rise,” she said. “We’re hearing families just want to see consistency.”
An NPR station in Flagstaff reported that Maricopa County had received three times as many affidavits in July than typical.
Gentala said she has been receiving 20 to 25 calls a day from people seeking information on homeschooling.
“I can’t keep up,” she said. “It's just people don't understand what homeschooling is so we’re educating, explaining and providing as much as we can.”
Williams said there are also families interested in moving to schools that are starting full, in-person classes and out of districts that may still be holding off.
For him, having some schools opt to move forward while the majority err on the side of caution is one of the largest challenges.
“When you have the majority of the group say we're going to hold the line and wait for the health department to give us the full green light or yellow light then you have your outliers that are saying we're not going to listen to that guidance and were going to do what we want that makes it really challenging,” he said.
Offsetting losses
Historically, funding for schools has been tied to enrollment numbers.
Williams said that in anticipation of declining enrollment, Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman built in safeguards for schools and it’s the “only saving grace” of the situation.
“A nine percent loss would be pretty devastating for Sahuarita or another district,” he said. “Once you start talking five percent you’re looking at millions of dollars and those dollars are directly related to the functions of schools — teachers, curriculum, special education — it is a whole entire package when you start looking at those numbers.”
Executive order 2020-51 states that schools that meet the requirements prescribed by the state, such as COVID-19 mitigation and distance learning plans, are eligible to receive grant funding from the Stability Grant Program to address “any potential funding shortfall that might occur.”
The funding ensures districts will not lose more than two percent of their budget compared to last year. SUSD has submitted the paperwork to receive the funding, which Valenzuela said would be more than $4 million.
“It provides school districts with opportunities to mitigate the financial impact of these losses to a point,” he said.
Williams said though the financial impact is lessened by the executive orders and grant, enrollment drops are still difficult on a district.
“Nobody likes to lose a student because they are a part of that district family,” he said. “When they see students leave it's hard on them, emotionally first, secondly when they're back to look at budgets.”
Valenzuela is hopeful to see students return.
“I’m optimistic that as those variables shift and we continue to build programs and be effective and successful that many of them will come back,” he said.