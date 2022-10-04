Voters will fill two positions on the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board in November. Incumbents Kevin Opalka and John Sparks are running against Amy Petersmarck, Raul Anthony Rodriguez and Kathryn Zanin for the four-year positions. Their biographies and answers were not edited.
Kevin Opalka: Global Quality Manager for Jacobs, BS in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Arizona, 13+ year resident of Sahuarita, Cub Scout Den leader, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Sahuarita Board Member since 2019, recently recognized with the Associate of Boardsmanship from Arizona School Board Association.
Amy Petersmarck: My husband and I have lived in Sahuarita for over twenty years and have two sons in SUSD schools. I have had the honor and privilege, for over thirteen years, serving the community as a booster club officer and member; fundraising committee chair and member; and PTO member. Two years ago, I initiated the “Alpha Award” at Walden Grove High School to honor fabulous teachers and I continue to solicit donations from our wonderful community for the award basket that is presented each quarter. My husband and I have owned a martial arts dojo in Sahuarita for the past ten years, that focuses on teaching self-confidence, self-discipline, and self-protection to all ages. I have also been a school board member, as well as president, of a school board in Tucson for the past five years.
Raul Anthony Rodriguez: Lived in Sahuarita for 19 years, lived in Tucson since 1974. Married 23 years with two daughters Camille and Corinne. I retired from the Border Patrol. I am a member of the Sahuarita Marine Corps League. As a member of the Sahuarita Rotary Club, the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, and my local church, I have a lot of community involvement. For example, during the first week of school at Anza Trail, I volunteered to provide lunch for teachers, and assisted during morning drop off to keep children safe and traffic flowing.
John Sparks: I have been blessed to live in Sahuarita, AZ, with my wife Kirsten and four children, since 2006. Kirsten and I are proud parents of a recent Sahuarita High School graduate that is now attending the University of Arizona, a senior at Walden Grove High School, and a junior and a freshman at Sahuarita High School. I have been privileged to serve the community for two terms as a member of the Sahuarita Unified School District Governing Board. While on the board, I have been Board President for 3 years and Board Clerk for 2 years out of my now nearly 8 years of service. I hold a doctoral degree in Nursing Practice from the University of Arizona, where I also serve as a faculty member in the College of Nursing. I have undergraduate degrees in Nursing (NAU) and Management Information Systems and Entrepreneurship (UofA). I also work for a local Federally Qualified Health Center, MHC Healthcare, where I am honored to provide behavioral health medical services to individuals from across Pima County.
Kathryn Zanin: Hello, my name is Kathryn Zanin, a proud member of the Sahuarita Community for the past 34 years. Prior to my current job as Training Coordinator for Caterpillar’s Tucson Proving Ground, I was in education for 32 years. My experience in education spans all grade levels, PK – 12th grade in various positions including Classroom Teacher, Professional Development Academic Trainer, Math Specialist, School Improvement Coach, STEM Coordinator, Transportation Director, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Superintendent. Community involvement past and present: AYSO Coach, SMS Student Council Advisor, SMS NJHS Advisor, 4-H, SHS Band Booster Past President, and member of Sahuarita Baptist Church.
1. What are three of your goals for the next two years?
Kevin Opalka: Over the next couple of years I plan to: Continue to advocate for proper funding of public education to provide equitable opportunities to all students in Arizona and especially here in Sahuarita.
Continue to work on creating sustainable technology access for students in Sahuarita to help prepare them for careers and life in the 21st century.
Prepare SUSD for continued growth.
Amy Petersmarck: The three goals I have for the next two years are ensuring every student is provided with a quality public education; ensuring the salaries of administrators, teachers, and staff, are commensurate with neighboring school districts, as well as increasing salaries; and ensuring the school board is transparent and accountable to the community.
Raul Anthony Rodriguez: Protect our children from Social and Emotional Learning curriculums that promote CRT and curriculum which has child grooming overtures. Unfortunately, we just witnessed the Vail School Board vote on and pass their Character and Enrichment program that contains the Second Steps curriculum. Parents in Utah recently had this curriculum removed from one of their school districts when they discovered it contained CRT and explicit material.
The overall goal will be to help remove Social and Emotional Learning from the Arizona Department of Education and replace it with a curriculum that focuses on academics such as Science, Math, Reading, Writing, Communications, Social Studies, and Physical Education.
I want to empower parents. Educated parents are essential for a strong school community. Parents have fundamental rights under the 10th & 14th Amendments when it comes to the education of their children. When parents understand their rights they have a greater opportunity to play a role in what their children learn. I want every parent that sends their child to a government school to know their rights.
I am a big proponent of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Joint Technical Education District (JTED). I would like to expand the dual enrollment programs we have with Pima Community College. The CTE program provides many students with great opportunities to find meaningful and fulfilling careers. The list of possible fields continues to grow. I like the idea of creating a program for trade skills and I approve of the way Sahuarita High School has built specialized classrooms such as the automotive garage. I realize that college may not be an option for many graduating students. These programs are a great alternative that not only benefits them, but it also benefits our community as well. We need these trade skills here in Sahuarita and our state. I want to provide our students with every opportunity to succeed.
John Sparks: Over the next two years, I feel it is important to continue to: Expand our behavioral health support services for students.
This should include items such as assuring that our students have access to school counselors, school psychologists and licensed clinical social workers at ratios that support these professionals’ abilities to provide care on a regular basis. Further, we should continue to develop and establish relationships with community partners that can offer expanded services needed to meet the mental health needs of students.
Continue to improve our ability to retain and attract highly qualified teachers.
I feel it is evident, that SUSD#30 places high value on attracting and retaining highly qualified teachers. The district now has the highest average salary in the county. This does not mean we cannot improve, and salary is not the only item that attracts qualified teachers. I think it will be necessary to take a deeper look at classroom costs and associated budgets while seeking to allow teachers to obtain needed materials and ultimately spend less money out-of-pocket that we know all teachers spend. I do think this is a state funding issue, but we as a district should assure that even with the limited funds provided by the state, we are lowering, as much as possible, this burden that has been foisted upon teachers.
Continue to expand flexible education options for students and families.
Over the past decade, flexible schooling options have grown from the mustang alternative model, used almost exclusively for catchup and recovery classes, to the now, much more flexible schooling option, that not only serves the catch-up and recovery needs of students in the district, but also a fully online model, a partial online/in-school model and the get-ahead model. These options allow students to obtain an education in various ways, but there is still a need to expand offerings so that students can easily take classes in person, online, and online within the school day or as extra classes outside the traditional 6 school period model.
Kathryn Zanin: My first goal is to advocate for a stronger Career and Technology program with business partnerships to enhance apprenticeship and a school to work programs. The second goal I have is to advocate for a comprehensive music program across all schools and grade levels throughout the district. Music allows children to experience and appreciate different cultures, while laying foundational math skills. The third goal I have is advocate for better teacher pay, small class sizes, and work with the state legislature to increase per pupil spending.
2. Are you satisfied with where the district is when it comes to school safety? Explain.
Kevin Opalka: School safety is a complicated multi-faceted effort that requires constant review. Throughout my time on the board, we have continued to advance safety measures throughout the district. There is a great deal of continual collaboration between local law enforcement and emergency response services. I am very thankful for all they do to keep our children safe at school.
Amy Petersmarck: I recently attended the SUSD Safety Community Conversation Meeting, and it is evident the district continues to make great strides to keep our children safe; however, more steps should be taken to protect those who are most precious to us. Mandatory safety training should be provided to all teachers as soon as possible, and students should be educated on safety protocols.
Raul Anthony Rodriguez: I attended the School Safety meeting on September 21st at the Sahuarita Auditorium. I believe that our school district is serious when it comes to the security of our children. I like that the School District realizes that security is a constantly evolving process that incorporates layers of measures and tools.
With that type of mentality, the Sahuarita School District will stay ahead of the issue and be better prepared to mitigate threats. I like the new measures and features recently added to our schools such as the front door security monitors and providing ID at the front desk. I am interested in exploring newly developed technology and trainings that will continue to increase the safety of our schools. We can never be too safe in protecting our greatest assets, our children, and our teachers. I would also like to look into expanding our School Resource Officer program to include a dedicated Pima County Deputy for Sopri Elementary School.
John Sparks: I think it is safe to say I will never be satisfied with school safety until we have assured that all children can attend school without risks to their person or to their mental health. This is not to say that the district has not made regular and consistent improvement over time. I would guess there are many that remember when the schools had no fencing to enclose the campuses and increase security. I think the recent addition of campus access restrictions (access controls at all front offices), while at times may feel inconvenient, is an example of the district's continual efforts to improve security and safety. I think the positive relationship between SUSD#30 and the Sahuarita Police Department also goes a long way to improve safety. This was recently demonstrated when the department deployed officers to campuses when a school in Santa Cruz County had a report of an individual nearby with a firearm. This is a reminder that school safety is a community-wide effort. And as stated above, I do think it is vital to increase access to behavioral health services in our school system, which will not only meet the needs of students, but further lower risks, as students, and at times families, receive the support they need.
Kathryn Zanin: From what I have seen and experienced the district takes the safety of all students seriously. However, the true measure of an effective safety program is based on the relationship the school and district administration have with the local law enforcement agencies that serve the community and a well-developed plan of action in the event a catastrophic event should occur. If elected I would work with the district leadership to ensure a well-planned and comprehensive safety program is in place for all schools.
3. How can the district meet the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers?
Kevin Opalka: We do many things already to attract and retain talented teachers. This past year an article in the Arizona Daily Star, using data from the Auditor General’s report, showed Sahuarita Unified to have the highest average teacher salary in southern Arizona. One objective would be to continue to find ways to grow our compensation to at or above the state average for teachers. Additionally, since half our employees are non-certified, it is important as one of the larger employers in the community that we stay competitive with our wages as having consistent quality support staff is important to meeting our educational objectives. Another thing that differentiates our district is the Sahuarita Professional Learning Institute which helps provide opportunities for our employees to develop professionally.
Amy Petersmarck: Retention starts with recruiting. The district should identify and hire applicants who share the goals of the district and who have the desire for a career working in the district. Teachers should be shown appreciation and respect and support should be a high priority. Goals should be realistic and attainable. Input and feedback should be encouraged. Administrators should ensure they communicate effectively and follow through. Flexibility should be provided as much as possible, and innovation should be encouraged. Ongoing opportunities and paths for the ability to grow and advance should be clear. High performers should be identified and rewarded. Salaries must be competitive!
Raul Anthony Rodriguez: Finding teachers isn’t a unique problem to Sahuarita, it’s a national problem. We are fortunate to have a great teaching staff here in Sahuarita. I know how great they are, because I know many of them, and I want to retain all of them. Recruiting and retaining comes down to competitive pay and benefits. The Elementary Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) funds allow the district to increase salaries, benefits and working conditions. Offering training and qualifications to teachers shows respect, increases loyalty, and displays a genuine interest in providing a path for promotions. Recruiting and investing in teachers and then providing opportunities for growth within our school district will help with retention. The Sahuarita School District has an advantage over other school districts in that we have a close-knit community in the Sahuarita area. Families are proud to say they are from here. There are so many activities provided that cater to families. I believe that once we get teachers here, it will be our community that keeps them here.
John Sparks: As expressed in question #1, I think that retaining and recruiting highly qualified teachers is paramount to our success as a district and there is a need to continually seek out systems and methods that lower extraneous stress on teachers as they apply their specialized skills in teaching children. This should not only include efforts to increase salaries, but also to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, increase continuing education opportunities, and promote continued efforts to expand on base educational knowledge so that new and improved methods can be brought to the classroom.
Kathryn Zanin: Arizona is ranked 4th in the nation in terms of teacher shortage. Trying to recruit and retain teachers will take creative problem solving. Ideas I have for recruiting and retaining teachers to Sahuarita include providing higher pay, provide teacher housing at a lower rental rate, create a program to allow classified staff to earn a teaching degree, support post baccalaureate teaching degree programs, and develop a partnership with Davis Monthan Air Force Base to encourage military personnel to pursue the Troops to Teacher Program. Furthermore, I believe smaller class sizes, working with the state legislature to increase per pupil spending, and developing business partnerships that generate funds to the district which can be used to fund certified and classified incentives is essential.
4. Do you think state standardized tests are valuable, why or why not?
Kevin Opalka: I think state standardized tests could be useful in creating value-added metrics for districts to benchmark performances and work on areas of improvement, or to sustain superior performances. Unfortunately, the past few years have seen Az merit, AZ2M, a pandemic and now AASA and AzSCI as the state assessments which haven't provided a consistent measuring tool to be able to benchmark and set objectives.
Amy Petersmarck: States have more than a valid interest to ensure students have mastered a basic set of skills at the conclusion of each grade level. However, we must be cognizant of the shortfalls of only utilizing data from standardized tests to ensure schools are meeting goals. The data could be valuable if viewed as one piece of the overall assessment. We must keep in mind that standardized tests capture only a snapshot in time and are not a complete picture of students’ knowledge and skills. While some children have no problem completing the tests, others may not take them seriously because they do not affect their grades, while others feel they are long, tedious, and stressful. On the other hand, schools continuously use plenty of assessments to track what students learn throughout the year, such as classwork, homework, projects, and quizzes and tests, providing an overall picture of the level at which students have mastered the skills. If we paired the data from standardized tests with the data that we have captured through grades from the entire school year, we could gain a more accurate assessment if students are mastering the skills necessary to successfully complete each grade level.
Raul Anthony Rodriguez: This is a great question because there is a lot of debate surrounding standardized testing and I can see legitimate and well thought out arguments for both sides. There are pros when it comes to standardized testing; holding teachers accountable, they provide objective assessment. This gives teachers valuable data to identify gaps in student learning. Then there are the cons; teaching to the test, real life isn’t multiple choice and standardized tests punish poor test takers. I do believe that standardized testing is valuable. They have limitations, but they also have strengths, one of which is their ability to measure whether students have learned important knowledge and skills. They provide valuable insight into the weaknesses and strengths of the students, teachers, and the overall curriculum.
John Sparks: Testing as an academic measure of successful teaching is needed to assess where each student is in their learning and understanding, and to this end, testing has been, and will likely remain a part of schooling, regardless of the setting or method of instruction. I do find the use of a single standardized, high-stakes test to judge students, teachers, schools, and school districts lacking in validity and usefulness. State-mandated standardized testing is a lazy, academically unsound, often distressing, and wasteful attempt to understand a complex issue. It ultimately leads to undue pressure on teachers to “teach to the test” and reduces the overall richness of the educational experience as schools are forced to score well on a single exam in order to avoid being labeled as an underperformer. If standardized testing was used to assess overall progress in a particular subject or grade so that improvements could be made going forward, then it could prove useful, but this has not been the purpose or use.
Kathryn Zanin: State standardized assessments provide a snapshot in time of what the child knew at a particular moment. The data from these tests are limited in terms of student achievement and closing educational gaps for many reasons. First, the tests are administered at the end of the school year with the results being published at the beginning of the new school year. During this interlude of time a child can significantly regress or increase academically depending upon enrichment programs they may participate in during the summer months. Children who attend specialized camps (math, science, music, etc), go to the library, or participate in club activities experience less regression of skills. Second, teachers are deemed effective or ineffective based on the results of the students. Each year a teacher receives a new group of students at various levels. The state does not look at cohorts of students and how they progress year to year, instead they focus on comparing all grade levels the same, last year’s fifth grade to current fifth grade. Third, standardized tests are designed such that 50% of the population passes. When a significant number of students begin passing the tests, test developers increase the complexity of the test to recreate a 50% passing rate. Finally, the state assessments are often riddled with test bias related to language, culture, and socio-economic disadvantages. Students facing challenges related to these issues often score lower on the assessment, and thus often placed in academic settings that are not conducive to their learning style and true ability.
If educational institutions only use state standardized assessments as a method for determining what a child knows and can do, they are limiting the true potential of the child. Children should be allowed the academic freedom to pursue their love and interests. Using multiple methods of assessing and creating a learning program designed to enrich a child’s learning will increase their math, reading, and writing fluency in more meaningful ways.
5. How would you keep informed about the needs and concerns of students and their families?
Kevin Opalka: I stay informed of concerns of students and families by regularly having conversations with community members about concerns any time I am approached. I'm always open to feedback via email. Additionally, we are working to bring back the community conversations starting with the school safety conversation last week. This allows the community and the district to have more open conversations about topics of concern or interest. I try to keep up-to-date with topics of concern on social media as well. It is important the community knows there are policies in place for the community to communicate with the board and school personnel, whether this is a concern about facilities, personnel or instructional resources. I encourage the community to be familiar with these policies and follow them to get the best results.
Amy Petersmarck: Communication is essential in all aspects of life. I have lived in this community for over twenty years and always enjoy spending time engaging in conversation regarding education. Thus, I have an overall grasp of the educational needs and concerns of our students and their families. However, as a school board member, my top priority will be to continuously communicate with students and their families to ensure I am effectively representing them. I will reach out to others during school and community activities and keep up to date by reading school and community social media pages, newsletters, and bulletins. I will also encourage the community to attend school board meetings and to address the Board during the “Call to the Public.” I will always express an open invitation to discuss educational needs and concerns at any time.
Raul Anthony Rodriguez: This is an important component of my campaign. I want to have an open door to those that the school district serves. I want visibility to who I am and intend to achieve this by attending school functions, district and local community events. Parents and students should feel comfortable speaking to me and opening up about any concerns or successes they see in the Sahuarita schools. I’m on multiple social media platforms where they can easily inform me of any needs or concerns. I can also be reached at raul4susd30@gmail.com.
John Sparks: I think the single most effective way to keep informed is to be present at school functions across the district. This has been more difficult over the past few years due to the pandemic, but as school life returns to a more normal pattern it is critical that board members attend enough open houses, concerts, sporting events, art presentations, and other school functions so that parents can speak to board members directly. I have found that in these settings parents feel freer to express concerns about topics that are important to them. This is not to say that we should discontinue holding community forums, receiving emails, holding “call to the public” during board meetings and reading feedback from surveys, which are all critical systems that allow parents and community members to provide feedback and submit concerns.
Kathryn Zanin: Two methods I will use to keep informed about the needs and concerns of students and their families is attending and participating in community activities both on and off the school premises and using the district email as another avenue to keep informed. Parents, community and business leaders care about the quality of education a child receives and if elected I will make myself available to hear and answer any question they may have about what is being taught in the Sahuarita Unified School District.