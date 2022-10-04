Election 2022

Voters will fill two positions on the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board in November. Incumbents Kevin Opalka and John Sparks are running against Amy Petersmarck, Raul Anthony Rodriguez and Kathryn Zanin for the four-year positions. Their biographies and answers were not edited. 

Kevin.jpg

Kevin Opalka

Kevin Opalka: Global Quality Manager for Jacobs, BS in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Arizona, 13+ year resident of Sahuarita, Cub Scout Den leader, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Sahuarita Board Member since 2019, recently recognized with the Associate of Boardsmanship from Arizona School Board Association.

Amy.jpeg

Amy Petersmarck
Candidate SUSD No 30 Raul Rodriguez TN1.jpg

Raul Anthony Rodriguez
sparks_john(1).jpg

John Sparks 
Kathryn.JPG

Kathryn Zanin


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?