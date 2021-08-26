The Sahuarita Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday voted to reject a mask mandate on campuses, prompting one board member to abruptly leave the meeting and consider quitting.
Nicole Werner made a motion to require masks effective immediately. The motion was seconded by board member Denise Reis, who, with Werner's approval, modified it to require masks inside and optional outside. Despite her initial support, Reis ended up voting against the motion, which when down, 3-2.
Board president Kevin Opalka voted with Werner; Reis and board members Shari Lowell and John Sparks voted against.
Werner immediately left the stage at the district auditorium and the meeting ended shortly thereafter.
“I was really shocked that Denise (Reis) put forth a motion and voted against her own motion; I didn't know what to make of it,” Werner said Thursday. “I was also saddened by Dr. Sparks because he's a certified pediatric nurse in psychology with a doctorate in nursing from the UA and he had no comment on the matter. He simply voted no.”
“I was prepared for a debate. I wasn’t prepared to be ignored or for the science to be ignored,” Werner said.
Both sides
The board spent a good portion of the meeting discussing the factors at play, including parents’ wishes, COVID-19 case data, district-wide feedback and state legislation signed by Gov. Doug Ducey banning mask and vaccine mandates that goes into effect Sept. 29.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela recommended the board stay the course and continue its mask-optional policy.
“Our kids have been through fits and starts — hybrid, remote, back to hybrid, back to remote — and one of our goals this year, and we’re having success, is school has become more consistent, as consistent as it could be, and that to me has a lot of value," he said.
Valenzuela pointed to several factors that influenced his recommendation including legislation around mask mandates in Arizona schools.
Ducey signed an executive order June 15, then state legislation, barring districts from mandating masks. The legislation, which goes into effect Sept. 29, has been challenged, and several districts have imposed mask mandates.
Valenzuela said he talked to principals of every school and found an overarching sentiment that imposing another mandate would be too much of a challenge at an already challenging time.
He also compared current district case numbers to the numbers in November, when the state numbers were comparable to what they are now — 2,300 to 3,000 new cases daily. As of Wednesday, there were 19 active COVID-19 cases in SUSD, he said; five of those are age 12 and under — those not yet eligible for the vaccine.
Valenzuela said in November, there were 15 cases. He pointed out that in November they were doing hybrid classes, mandated masks and there were no vaccines available.
While Valenzuela said he would be happy if everyone wore masks, the majority of parents are sending their children to school without them, he said.
“At most, I would say in any given classroom about one-third of students are wearing masks," he said. "Given the choice, our parents, the majority, are choosing to send their kids without a mask.”
And then there’s the money.
“Money isn't everything but it's something,” he said. “I will say I will never recommend making a decision solely based on money but I'd be remiss if I did not state the fact.”
Valenzuela said the school district was in the queue to receive $1.7 million from the state in federal support, however, Ducey said any school district that enforces mask mandates would be ineligible for the funds.
Require masks
Werner came prepared with documents from several agencies that recommend mask use in K-12 school settings, including the CDC, Arizona Department of Health Services, Pima County Health Department, the Office of the Superintendent and the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians.
“I stopped printing them because I couldn't find one reputable source that wasn't saying the same thing. We can't pick and choose,” she said. “I don't feel principals are experts on communicable diseases. It's so complex none of us are qualified."
Werner pointed to recent evidence of growing transmission rates among children ages 5 to 14.
“They are predicting 300 deaths a week by the end of August, and no they are not all children,” she said. “I don't understand the focus on this one thing, 'Kids aren't getting that sick.' Well, they will be and are starting to. I guarantee a kid who has just lost a parent to COVID is not coming to school ready to learn, is not somebody who will feel embraced by this community.”
'It's frustrating'
In an interview Thursday, Werner said, “It's really frustrating living in this time of misinformation and it was frustrating to see that. Our schools shouldn't be governed by politics or religion.”
Werner walked out of the meeting after the vote and said initially she thought she would quit the board. She changed her mind after receiving what she called an overwhelming number of supportive emails from parents telling her to keep fighting.
“Parents, teachers, staff members, even community members who, some I had spoken to by email some not, are afraid to go to meetings because there's no consistency in mask use, because they have been threatened like I have by anti-maskers,” she said. “I saw an outpouring that’s still coming in and it reminded me how I came onto the board, how the community rallied to get me signatures and I owe them this representation.”
Several people attending Wednesday's meeting, including the entire board and administration, wore masks.
Werner said she is saddened by the board decision on masks.
“Our history is filled with atrocities that were legal at one time because good people stood by and washed their hands of it because it was easier,” she said. “I see that happening now from a small number of people in my community. They are holding a lot of power and it makes me really sad.”