Sahuarita Unified School District will ask voters to approve a $50 million bond project in the November election.
The bond would fund renovations and improvements to the district’s existing buildings, and SUSD is confident they can do it without raising the school tax rate for voters. Here’s what you need to know.
What is a bond?
A school bond is essentially a form of debt a district can take on, and if approved by voters, those bonds are sold to investors who are repaid with interest using local property tax dollars.
“Basically, a school bond is an opportunity that local public entities including school districts can take to ask their local constituents to invest local tax dollars in the community's facilities,” SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said. “Think of it kind of like a mortgage, it's a long-term investment in dollars that can be used to make significant investments in community facilities, in this case, the school’s facilities.”
Valenzuela has overseen three bond packages at SUSD but said this one is different.
“This is the first time in my tenure these bond dollars are targeted toward investments and renovations and projects that improve existing facilities,” he said. “Most of the past projects, at least in my tenure, the lion's share of the bond projects was to construct a new school.”
SUSD has used bond money to help fund the construction of Walden Grove High School, Copper View School and Wrightson Ridge.
He said they were also able to secure a very low interest rate.
“We’ve been working intentionally with how we pay down existing debt service, taking advantage of opportunities that aren't there now to refund our debt,” he said. “Basically, we refinanced about $25 million in existing debt at a very low interest.”
“We hit it at the very bottom of the barrel when that rate bottomed out at less than 2% which allowed us to save a lot of money.”
Bonds are designed to be implemented over the course of several years and, if approved, the district would have up to 10 years to use the funds.
Projects
Valenzuela said they started engaging the community to get feedback on the most needed improvements at the district last spring through community conversations and an online survey.
“We’ve been to all the schools, talked to staff, got feedback from coaches, admins, teachers and staff, a lot of a feedback loop as well as a portal online and a survey,” he said.
The district would use the bond dollars on projects that fall into technology, facility renovations, classrooms, outdoor facilities, security, expansion of classrooms and furniture and equipment.
Some projects include a cafeteria renovation, repairing turf athletic fields, a little theater at Walden Grove High School and more space in the Early Childhood Education Center.
Valenzuela said the bond would help them repair and maintain older buildings.
“On average, the age of our schools is about 30 years,” he said. “As we are able it is important to reinvest so we can maintain the most effective, modern, safe learning environment.”
Valenzuela said they are confident that if approved the bond would not increase the school tax rate for homeowners.
“With the growth of the community, sound management of finances coupled with growth, we feel confident to the best of our ability that up to $50 million we can implement this with this bond project, sell these bonds and not increase the school specific tax rate,” he said. “People have on their tax bill a variety of different taxing entities but school tax rate, we believe we can do this and maintain the existing school tax rate.”
For more information on the bond, visit https://susd30.us/district/bond-information/2023-future-ready-schools-bond/
A community conversation is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Pod B at SUSD auditorium.