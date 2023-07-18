DSC_0524.JPG

Superintendent Manny Valenzuela hosts a community conversation about facility improvements March 1. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Sahuarita Unified School District will ask voters to approve a $50 million bond project in the November election.

The bond would fund renovations and improvements to the district’s existing buildings, and SUSD is confident they can do it without raising the school tax rate for voters. Here’s what you need to know.



