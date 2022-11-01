teachers.JPG

Sara Mora and Barb Tingle

 Jamie Verwys

Sahuarita Unified School District has two propositions on the ballot in the 2022 election: Prop. 492 for a District Additional Assistance (DAA) override and Prop. 493, a Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Override Continuation.

Both budget overrides are a continuation of previously approved and existing overrides, so there is no additional tax increase to voters. If voters do not approve it, their property taxes would eventually go down. 



Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

