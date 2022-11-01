Sahuarita Unified School District has two propositions on the ballot in the 2022 election: Prop. 492 for a District Additional Assistance (DAA) override and Prop. 493, a Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Override Continuation.
Both budget overrides are a continuation of previously approved and existing overrides, so there is no additional tax increase to voters. If voters do not approve it, their property taxes would eventually go down.
The M&O override supports the funding of more than 100 staff positions as well as fine arts programs and other academic programs. It has been in place since 2004, approved by voters every five years.
The 14% override is a $1.40 tax rate per $100 of net assessed property valuation.
If approved, the estimated amount of the override for fiscal year 2023-24 would be $5,848,698. If not approved, the existing override would phase out by reducing one-third in 2024-25 and another in 2025-26, if not approved before then.
The DAA override supports specific capital needs including facility improvements, instructional technology, climate controlled school buses, fine arts and athletic equipment. It would result in an annual local investment in the amount of $1 million. It is a $0.25 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation.
SUSD CTE teacher Sara Mora is part of the district’s non-profit Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Foundation, and said these propositions are focused around maintaining existing service, facilities and programs.
“Some of our major issues are staffing, finding people to fill in the gaps like bus drivers,” she said. “We have many open positions in aides and the extended resource department. It’s a revolving door of difficult positions to fill and if we don't get the M&O passed it makes it even harder.”
Mora said different types of funding at the district are earmarked for different things, which is part of why the overrides are in place and up for renewal this election.
“We’re only allowed to spend money from different buckets on certain things, and there’s not much we can do if the bucket pertains to certain things,” she said. “We can't hire teachers with the M&O override and we can't give raises with M&O.”
Barb Tingle, a kindergarten teacher, said the growth of the district adds to the challenges of funding.
“In our district, which is growing, we’re already short-staffed, and with this growth does not come new workers it seems, so that just makes it harder,” she said.
If approved the overrides could also potentially open up ideas for new programs.
“We could certainly never get new programs if we are not maintaining what we have,” Tingle said. “We have to at least maintain where we are to advance.”
