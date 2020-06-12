A staff survey conducted by the Sahuarita Unified School District showed 35 percent of respondents are “very concerned” about opening school up in the fall.
Of the 529 respondents, 20 percent were “not at all concerned.”
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said data collected from the survey, taken the first week of June, will help the district create its reopening plans.
“What we’ve tried to do is be as engaged, methodical and considerate to as many sources of information as possible,” he said.
The survey included questions about safety procedures under consideration for next school year. Participants were asked to rank the level of importance of procedures such as sanitation, staff PPE, limiting the size of gatherings and social distancing of students.
Overall, the majority of staff agreed extra sanitation and cleaning procedures were “very important,” including increased levels of cleaning and sanitation of classrooms, buses and the cafeteria.
While the district is still working to finalize its reopening plan, Valenzuela said increased cleaning will be a major component of the new school year.
Some staff believed extra cleaning was all it really takes for them to feel comfortable returning to school. However, several voiced concerns about the staffing required to clean at a high level.
Valenzuela said there may be an additional cost in personnel to achieve this, but most of the extra cleaning will be achieved through shifting and redesignating current custodial personnel.
“Cleanliness is always a priority and part of having a positive environment for learning. It’s basically all hands on deck rethinking these priorities so this plan is well done,” he said.
While 78 percent said more cleaning is “very important,” some questioned its effectiveness and believed people would build an immunity to the virus.
“Data is showing that this is a new virus, but like all viruses people will build an immunity to it and life goes on,” one staff comment read.
Masks, distancing
SUSD staff are most divided on requiring face coverings and social distancing measures, like partitions, limited class sizes and hybrid learning platforms.
There were 35 comments mentioning masks and the bulk of comments were against requiring them. Some believe they would be a distraction to instruction. A number of staff felt masks should be optional.
“Masks I would like to see optional for staff and students,” wrote one respondent. “It would give parents peace of mind if they felt their child needed that. I don’t want to implement things that would distract or scare students.”
Those in favor of masks felt they are essential in protecting the health of the community.
“To protect both teachers and students, both should be masked,” one proponent for masks wrote. “I know there are many adults in our community with very vocal opinions about what students ‘can’t’ or ‘won’t’ do — including wearing masks at school. Kids are strong, resilient and they care about others. I see kids (Including my own) wearing masks at stores, going into doctor’s offices, and elsewhere without issue. We can do this.”
Valenzuela said face coverings are being considered for staff and students in the new year, but the district wants to be as flexible to staff, student and parent needs as they can. Division on the topic among district staff is reflective to him of the varying professional and personal opinions on masks in society.
“I’ve talked to people who have spoken equally well intended and sincere, that care about the same goal but see very differently on this,” he said.
The topic of distancing garnered even more comments, with over 50 respondents chiming in on keeping children six feet apart, possible partitions and a hybrid model of physical and online classes.
The district is planning to install Plexiglas in high-use office areas, but has not made a determination on partitions between desks. Valenzuela said they are deciding the best way to separate students in classrooms and buses, and might implement arrows to help mitigate the flow of student traffic.
Among several scenarios being discussed to aid in distancing and put families concerned with physical classrooms at ease is a hybrid of online and in-person teaching.
“Hybrid means splitting classes in half so on a given day or week only half the students will physically be in class and the other half will be at home,” he said. “The reason I worry about this is it's a disruptive model, not as consistent, not as much in-person instruction time and it creates stresses on families. However, we have to prepare to do things that might not be desirable if the overarching needs call for it.”
Valenzuela said the district has to have contingencies in place to accommodate situations such as an exposure closing a classroom down, someone having to quarantine or the potential of another state shutdown.
“We must prepare if the situation persists or escalates and the state issues another closure,” he said. “We have to be prepared to very quickly and flexibly go into full-time distance learning with refined procedures and programs so kids can continue to have a robust, high-quality education.”
SUSD is still working out the details of reopening but some of the other considerations they are making are temperature checks for staff and students and regular COVID-19 testing for staff and students with symptoms. They are also still trying to determine what they will do about activities, events and extracurricular activities.
Gaining insight from the stakeholders in the district will extend beyond this survey. SUSD has a survey out to parents to hear their concerns and priorities when it comes to the fall semester. They have also created various focus and advisory groups of parents and staff to gain more feedback.
With the constantly changing nature of COVID-19, Valenzuela said he is sure thoughts expressed in this survey or by staff may change and that remaining flexible is key in a successful reopening.
“We just want to do the right thing, not only based on the data and guidance but what is most common sense,” he said.
Continental School District also released a survey to staff and teachers and superintendent Roxana Rico said staff have been "very flexible and understanding."
"The majority want to return sooner than later, obviously dealing with the new normal as soon as possible," she said. "They are worried about the extra time disinfecting the rooms will take and want to ensure they will be allowed amply time to prepare lessons."
Rico said concerns also include teaching and learning in masks all day. CSD is also still working to finalize their reopening plans.
Great Expectations Academy in Sahuarita could not be reached Friday.