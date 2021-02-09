Jennifer Giarraputo considers her son’s graduation from Sahuarita High School this year to be a big milestone “in one of the hardest times in history.”
“These students have had to deal with some really tough times to include losing their social life and, as devastating as it is, losing loved ones,” she said. “These seniors deserve to have a proper graduation.”
That's why she and a lot of other parents weren't on board when the Sahuarita Unified School District sent out a parent survey last month while also floating the idea of a drive-thru graduation.
“I am sure the school would have plenty of parents to include myself that would volunteer to make this happen in a safe manner,” she said. “We have a football field and I know all the parents and students will follow the guidelines to have this once in a lifetime experience.”
SUSD heard the parents and made a change based on the survey. They're going with tradition, with the ceremony May 19 for SHS and May 20 for Walden Grove.
“In asking for these opinions we heard a pretty strong voice, more so from the students even than the parents, but the theme was the same,” SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said. “They want to keep hope and focus upon a traditional commencement ceremony and I totally understand that.”
He said it was clear from the results that parents and students understand the uncertain nature of the pandemic. He said SUSD is committed to planning for the most normal ceremony they can. Any adjustments to the ceremony on the schools' football fields will depend on health metrics at the time.
“We’re going to have to accept there’s a significant amount of variability to what it looks like,” Valenzuela said. “Foreseeably, distancing protocol will likely be in effect, spreading graduates out and it may be probable that masks will still need to be worn; those contingencies are still part of that conversation and we just don't know.”
Yet to be determined also is who can attend. The worst-case scenario is that no one will be in the stands, or attendance could be limited to parents or a small group of guests.
Valenzuela said it all depends on the numbers.
Last year, SUSD held drive-thru ceremonies for seniors with graduates picking up their diplomas from their cars or stepping out to receive them. There was also a last-minute socially distanced gathering at Walden Grove prior to the official drive-thru ceremony, organized by a teacher.
The parent survey was open for a couple weeks and just closed last week; 600 parents responded.
SUSD has about 447 seniors graduating this year.
A proper graduation
Giarraputo said some parents planned a ceremony on their own if the drive-thru ceremony moved forward.
“I have heard that if there will not be a traditional graduation that we as parents will step up and give our children the proper graduation they deserve on our own free will,” she said. “I would hope that we won’t have to do this but if this has to happen then as a parent I will do what it takes to recognize my son’s and all of the seniors' accomplishments.”
Natalie Diaz said her son’s senior year was already hard enough without the prospect of a proper graduation ceremony.
“This year has been extremely difficult for him because his football season was cut short after suffering a season-ending injury,” she said. “After the district announced their plans to have a parade-style graduation, I could see the look of disappointment on his face.”
She thinks following the CDC guidelines will ensure a safe graduation ceremony come May.
Yoli Trosper’s son is also a senior at SHS and she said her biggest concern with the initial plans to do a drive-thru ceremony was the planning for it.
“Most of the important decisions made over the last year have been made without student or parent input,” she said. “Our son feels that, in short, we can do better.”
Trosper sees no reason not to do a traditional ceremony considering the event will be outside and it’s possible to socially distance.
“With 212 seniors and a standard high school football field, students could sit the recommended six feet apart,” she said. “We can limit guests to immediate family or two to four tickets per student if needed.”
Ultimately, Trosper just wants to see her son walk with his classmates.
“It doesn’t make sense to cancel graduation,” she said. “We know enough and we are capable of celebrating safely. We need the school to stay true to their mission statement of high standards, expectations and support. We appreciate our teachers and staff and all they do.”