Hundreds of parents took a Sahuarita Unified School District survey last month about sending their children back to school this fall.
According to the survey conducted June 10-24, the highest number of participants said they were “not at all comfortable” with students returning physically to school. About 28 percent of the 3,424 entries felt this way.
About 25 percent said they felt “very comfortable” returning.
Here are some main takeaways from the survey.
What factors would help you feel more comfortable?
The top three factors parents wanted to see implemented are classrooms being cleaned and sanitized daily, increased access to sanitizing/hand washing stations, and other common gathering spaces being cleaned and sanitized daily.
Least important: PPE for students and employees and social distancing measures.
About 15 percent of respondents said nothing would make them comfortable.
Masks were a common theme in the comments with almost 120 mentions.
Those against requiring masks at school listed fears about negative health impacts of masks, the potential for distraction, the effectiveness of masks and the potential disruption to social and educational interactions.
Those for masks at school cite the growing spread of the virus, safety and a willingness to do whatever it takes for school to resume.
Another topic of debate was social distancing. Some felt it’s not possible to achieve the CDC recommendations on distancing or that school will feel like a “jail” for students if they are separated.
Delivery option
SUSD will begin the school year with all students distance learning. There is a completely online academy option as well as a traditional physical option starting Aug.17.
Remote options versus traditional in-class learning is an area where many have opposing ideas.
About 51 percent of respondents selected a traditional in-class model as their preferred learning option for the new school year; about 34 percent wanted to see a hybrid option.
At the time the survey closed, 63 percent of respondents were planning to return to SUSD physically compared to 4 percent who were not; 29 percent were undecided.
Primary concerns
Survey participants were most concerned about classrooms and gathering places not being cleaned properly, public health regulations not being followed and a lack of PPE.
Other concerns included in-person interactions and children’s ability to readjust to new guidelines.
In the comments, parents highlighted worries related to access to digital learning resources like devices or the internet.
About 95 percent said they have access to the internet and 90 percent have devices, though some parents are concerned the number of devices aren’t enough for their family to work from home at the same time.
As far as the district’s job in implementing online classrooms, staying in communication and the time provided to students to complete digital classwork, respondents most opted for the middle range answer, “good.”