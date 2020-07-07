SUSD will be offering a fully online learning option to K-12 students for the 2020-21 school year.
Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy will occur online from home for those families who select this option. After the first semester, an evaluation can take place to determine if a student should transfer back into in-person classes.
Students who select the option need reliable internet access and will have a daily schedule, homework assignments, attendance requirements and will be required to remain in communication with their school.
The deadline to register for the Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy is July 15. Registration can be found at susd30.us.