Sahuarita Unified School District has moved high school students back to a fully virtual, at-home learning environment because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and a growing number of absences.
Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools’ 1,688 students attending in-person hybrid classes moved back online Friday to the same structure of instruction the district used in October before students came back to campus.
The decision does not affect K-8 students.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the decision was finalized early Thursday after evaluating the situation over the week.
“The weight of evidence pointed to it being time to make an intentional decision to hit the reset button and take a time out and shift to remote learning, finish the semester strong and regroup,” he said.
Valenzuela said the state’s data metrics are trending upward for cases and the local metrics and guidance also point to a need for increased diligence.
But it was the data at their own high school campuses that weighed most in the decision process, he said. There have been about a dozen on-campus cases between the two high schools in the last couple weeks, he said.
Additionally, Valenzuela said this week that the average absentee rate at high schools was 30 percent, or more than 500 students.
“We started to see more and more students in quarantine who were exposed outside school or had close contact at school,” he said. “We saw the rate uptick in the last week or two.”
Students and staff quarantining might not necessarily be sick. They may have been exposed or identified through contact tracing as being within six feet of someone infected for 15 minutes or more.
Valenzuela said within the first four weeks of in-person hybrid instruction, about 130 people at the high schools quarantined, the majority of whom Valenzuela said did not get sick.
“In the last two weeks, that number has risen to 75 more,” he said. “It was a pretty significant jump to have that many in half the time.”
Everything was beginning to have an impact on their staffing levels as well.
The situation at the district’s K-8 schools is a different story. The rate of absences is about 10 percent. Spread out across their K-8 schools, they have had six on-campus cases since hybrid began.
Valenzuela said he thinks a lot of the reasons for high school cases and absence rates being higher is due to the very structure of education at those different grade levels, as well as the contrast between teenagers and younger children.
“Elementary programs are much more static and self-contained and easier to manage, they’re in a largely defined space,” he said. “Instruction management and operation is more closely supervised and directed and it’s similar on the home front. The younger generation is at a lesser level of independence and autonomy.”
High schoolers have jobs, move to different classes throughout the school day and tend to interact with more people than younger students.
Per Gov. Ducey's order, districts are required to provide on-site learning spaces for students who have no other place to go. Qualifying high schoolers will still be able to access that for the remainder of the semester.
The district is also back to phase one practice of some sports and high school students will be able to participate in a limited capacity. They are restricted to small groups of fewer than 10, outside in masks with temperature checks doing primarily individual conditioning.
High school students will take their final exams of the semester from Dec. 14-17, which was already planned to be remote.
Valenzuela said the goal is to bring high schoolers back to campus at the start of the new semester in January.
“We know things are still uncertain and we have to adapt to the challenges,” he said. “We all desire the ideal framework, which generally concerns being as close to in-person as we can and we’re glad to be able to do it at the K-8 level right now. We’re looking at this bump in the road as a pause in the big picture as we move forward.”